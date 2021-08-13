MeToo 2.0: Anita Hill Urges To Stop Being In Denial About Sexual Harassment Challenges

Back in 1991, American lawyer and activist Anita Hill educated the world about workplace sexual harassment with her testimony against Clarence Thomas. Three decades later, she spoke to Associated Press in the same measured tone but there was a sense of victory about the revitalized success of the MeToo moment. Started in 2017 with revelations about Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, the moment has been exacerbated in the recent past.

On Tuesday, the MeToo moment witnessed another success after New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation from his position. The 68-year-old was accused of sexual harassment by 11 women including his close aides. Elaborating on the same, Hill said that the American population is required to stop denying the problem and take action against sexual harassment.

“When you’ve got millions of people talking about their experiences … and understanding they are not alone, I think that sent a message to the American public that we needed to stop being in denial about these problems,” Hill said in an interview after the governor said Tuesday he was resigning in two weeks, amid a slew of harassment allegations. “Because there were just too many voices and too many experiences for us to say collectively that this doesn’t happen. So I think that was the role that #MeToo had to play, in order for us to get where we are today.”

Cuomo's resignation

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on August 10 announced his resignation in order to skip an impeachment in the State Assembly after a withering report from the state's attorney general alleged he had sexually harassed not one but 11 women. The grave accusations led to calls from top Democrats, including Presiden Joe Biden, that he stepped down from the office. Earlier, Cuomo’s top aide had resigned on August 8 amid the sexual harassment scandal involving her boss.

Multiple women have accused the New York Governor of sexual harassment and assault. According to a 2018 report from Edison Research, 21 per cent of Americans have stated that they have experienced sexual harassment in the workplace, says The Hill. Equal Rights Advocates has joined a group of other gender justice and survivor organisations in calling for Cuomo to be removed from office by the New York State legislature.

