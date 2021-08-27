NYC Jail That Housed Jeffrey Epstein To Be Shut Down By US Govt 2 Years After His Suicide

The United State government announced on Thursday that they were closing down a federal prison in New York City following a ton of issues which were surfaced after Jeffrey Epstein's suicide in the jail two years ago. The Metropolitan Correctional Centre (MCC) will be shut down at least for a while to address the problems that have previously afflicted the facility which includes weak security and failing infrastructure, as per the federal Bureau of Prisons.

More about the closing of the NYC jail

The prison is established in the compound of the government buildings in Manhattan which comprises around 233 inmates. The number is much lower than the normal population of 600 or even more. The majority of them will be relocated to a federal prison in Brooklyn. Currently, in the prison, the Mexican drug dealer Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmán, as well as the mafia head John Gotti, is also present.

The Metropolitan Correctional Centre in New York, which had been described as being one of the most secure jails in the US, will be shut down just weeks after Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco inspected the facility and observed personally the circumstances of the prison.

The Justice Department has issued a written statement that said, the administration has chosen to shut the MCC for sometimes, in order to address the concerns at MCC in New York as effectively as feasible and until those problems of the prison are resolved. The administration did not specify a timeline for the shutdown, only stating that planning is in progress and that details would be made as the process progresses.

As per the statement, “The Department of Justice is committed to ensuring that every facility in the federal prison system is not only safe and secure but also provides people in custody with the resources and programs they need to make a successful return to society after they have served their time.”

Early problems of the NYC jail

Jeffrey Epstein was detained due to the child sex trafficking accusations and a after a month of his death, the prison has since been troubled by the coronavirus outbreak. Further, all the problems started when the prisoners complained about filthy conditions, a smuggled gun and the death of an inmate.

The inspector general of the Justice Department has yet to conclude an inquiry into the shortcomings that caused the discredited financier Jeffrey Epstein to commit suicide. In the Epstein case, the two correctional guards who were in charge of monitoring Epstein that night pled convicted to allegations of falsifying prison records are they were napping and accessing the web rather than completing their duties.

Shortly before the COVID outbreak forced federal jails to suspend the access of visitation, the authorities received a report that a gun had been smuggled inside the prison and the jail was under a weeklong lockdown in March 2020. Investigators discovered a handgun as well as other prohibited goods such as telephones, drugs, and improvised weapons. Following the discovery of the weapon, then-Attorney General William Barr established a Justice Department team to investigate the officer's misbehaviour on criminals at multiple state prisons.

Workers at the Metropolitan Correctional Centre were unable to obtain masks as the coronavirus spread, and the staff washroom went out of soap. Due to staffing shortfalls in the prison, those whose who are in charge of replenishing the dispensers were forced into service as correctional officers. Moreover, a quarter of all staff roles were unfilled at the peak of the pandemic. A court-ordered examination in May 2020 discovered that convicts with coronavirus indications were ignored and overlooked, and social distance was virtually non-existent, within just a hand distance from one another the prisoners used to sleep on bunk beds.

With another accusation, the prison was completely shaken earlier this year. The claim was that an inmate with the mental ability of a child was held in a detention cell for 24 hours while awaiting a competence assessment which is a breach of prison system standards.

(Image Credit: AP)