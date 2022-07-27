NYC Urges WHO To Rename Monkeypox To Avoid 'stigmatising Of Vulnerable Communities'

As the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared Monkeypox a 'global emergency', New York City has urged to rename the virus. NYC commissioner Ashwin Vasan has written a letter to the WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus citing the concern over the "devastating and stigmatising effects" the name might have on patients from vulnerable communities.

Monkeypox is a misnomer

In his letter, Vasan highlited that NYC joined many public health experts and community leaders who have expressed their serious concerns about continuing to use the term "Monkeypox" given the stigma it may engender and the painful and racist history within which terminology like this is rooted for communities of colour.

"Monkeypox is a misnomer, as the virus does not originate in monkeys and was only classified as such due to an infection seen in research primates. And we know alternative terminology is possible and entities are starting to use terms such as "hMPXV" and "MPV". We need leadership from the WHO to ensure consistency in naming and to reduce confusion among the public". "Continuing to use the term monkeypox to describe the current outbreak may reignite the traumatic feelings of racism and stigma-- particularly for Black people abd other people of colour as well as nenbers of LGBTQIA+ communities, and it possble that they may avoid engaging in vital health care services because of it", the letter stated.

The letter also raised the issue during the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, when hate crimes against Asian and Pacific Islanders increased due to the stigmatizing, racist, and false names that were associated with the virus in early 2020.

In order to avoid another public health failure with catastrophic consequences, Ashwin Vasan in his letter urged swift action stating, "We are at a critical crossroads of the monkeypox outbreak-- before understanding the awareness of the virus is spread more widely, but also at a time of increasing transmission where we need to be broadly messaging about primary prevention and risk. The WHO must act at this moment before it is too late".

We're calling on @WHO to act immediately to rename the “monkeypox” virus. We have a growing concern for the potentially stigmatizing effects that the messaging around the “monkeypox” virus can have on vulnerable communities. Read our letter: https://t.co/hC6L8o60TH pic.twitter.com/G8CQ9ueaMJ — Commissioner Ashwin Vasan, MD, PhD (@NYCHealthCommr) July 26, 2022

Biden administration's chief medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci on Tuesday warned that the government in the US, as well as worldwide, must understand the 'profound risk' of the spread of monkeypox and must act immediately for the containment of the disease.

