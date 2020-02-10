NYPD Cop Shot In Neck And Chin Returns Home, Gets Hero’s Welcome Outside Hospital

New York Police Officer Paul Stroffolino, who was shot in the chin and neck in the patrol van on the night of February 8, has been discharged from the hospital. Police personnel stood outside the hospital to give him a hero’s welcome and cheered for him when he came out on a wheelchair.

Despite being shot in the chin & neck last night, Police Officer Stroffolino goes home today, giving his fellow officers — & everyone we serve — an inspirational thumbs-up.



We thank him for his heroic service to our city, and wish him a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/NW7FerMEqm — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) February 9, 2020

A New York Police officer was shot in the arm inside Bronx police station, on February 9, hours after an assailant shot Stroffolino in his chin and neck in the neighbourhood. Stroffolino was sitting in a patrol van with his partner when the attacker approached him and began a conversation. The attacker suddenly opened fire but the officers did not return fire and Stroffolino’s partner got in the driver’s seat to take him to the hospital.

Same person involved

Hours later, an attacker entered the 41st Precinct headquarters in the Bronx borough and opened fire what the authorities described as attempts to assassinate police officers. Dermot Shea, New York City Police Commissioner, confirmed that the shooter was quickly taken into custody and was confident that the same person was responsible for the earlier attack.

Commissioner Shea said that investigation is currently underway and the police have recovered the firearm used in the attacks. During a press briefing on a couple of attacks, Commissioner Shea urged everyone to speak against ‘disgusting’ behaviour. He asserted that words affect people’s actions and anti-police rhetoric advocate violence against protectors.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said that he was horrified by the multiple attacks on the NYPD officers. Calling the incident heinous, Cuomo assured that those responsible will be brought to justice and held accountable to the ‘fullest extent of the law’.

