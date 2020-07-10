NYPD Imposes Limit On Officers Filing For Retirement Amid 400% Spike In Attempts To Quit

The New York Police Department (NYPD) on Thursday limited the number of retirement applications, after it witnessed a spike in the last couple of months. The NYPD announced that 179 officers filed for retirement between 29 June and 6 July, recording a 411 per cent increase compared to the same time period in 2019.

In addition to this, 503 NYPD officers filed for retirement since May 25, when George Floyd was killed by a cop in Minneapolis. The figure represents a 75 per cent increase in the officers who retired in the same period last year. Floyd died after Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for over eight minutes. He has now been charged with second degree murder and manslaughter. Protests have erupted in every state of America since his death, with some politicians calling for reform in police departments across the US.

Appoinments limited to 40 a day

A spokesperson for the NYPD confirmed that there has been a surge in the number of officers trying to quit and said the department is closely monitoring the troubling trend. Another officer said the number of applications is so high that the pension office was forced to limit the number of appointments to around 40 a day, instead of the regular 100 appointments. The department is not turning down applications from officers willing to retire but has asked them to wait another month before applying, due to the increased demand.

The increase in retirement applications came after multiple officers across the country were criticised for using excessive force to control the nationwide protests. Videos of officers shelling tear gas and rubber bullets sparked nationwide criticism, and calls to introduce police reforms seem to have discouraged the officers from continuing their jobs. However, Lieutenants Benevolent Association president Lou Turco said that some of the applications are probably because of overtime, but a majority are leaving because they do not feel appreciated.

Black Lives Matter protests

Police brutality became a huge part of the Black Lives Matter protests against racial injustice that was ignited after George Floyd was killed by a Caucasian police officer, who pinned him down to the ground and choked him to death with a knee on May 25. The horrific video of the incident went viral on social media in which Floyd can be heard saying 'I can't breathe'. Floyd's last words became the slogan of the protests across the country demanding reforms in policing and stricter laws to hold police officers accountable. President Donald Trump on June 16 signed an executive order introducing several police reforms.

