NYPD Officer Suspended Without Pay For Blaring 'Trump 2020' From Patrol Vehicle

The New York Police Department said on October 25 that it has suspended an officer without pay, a day after he was captured on a video expressing support for US President Donald Trump. In the video circulated on social media, a police officer can be seen saying “Trump 2020” on his patrol car’s speaker.

The video triggered outrage on social media since the department, in its Patrol Guide, prohibits officers from “endorsing political candidates or publicly expressing personal views and opinions” on any political party or candidate while on duty or in uniform. After the video went viral, NYPD said that the Brooklyn South Investigation Unit is probing the video, adding that police officers “must remain apolitical.”

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted that any officer pushing political agenda while on duty will face consequences, adding that “this will not be tolerated.” Hours later, NYPD announced the officer, who was under investigation for using a department vehicle’s loudspeaker for political purposes, has been suspended without pay effective immediately. In a separate tweet, New York City Commissioner Dermot Shea reiterated that the law enforcement must remain apolitical to reassure the public that the agencies will enforce the law fairly and without prejudice.

The police officer from this incident has been identified and suspended without pay.



To repeat, law enforcement MUST remain apolitical, reassuring the public that we will enforce the law fairly and without prejudice regardless of anyone’s political beliefs. https://t.co/lFVmyaRjSb — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) October 25, 2020

Trump on police reform

Trump’s re-election campaign has found support in law enforcement agencies and police union after he threw his weight behind them against calls for police reforms. In June, US House Democrats unveiled police reform bill amid protests against racial discrimination and police brutality. The Justice in Policing Act of 2020 called for sweeping reforms in policing by prohibiting chokeholds, carotid holds and no-knock and limiting the transfer of military-grade equipment to state and local law enforcement.

It also prohibits federal, state, and local law enforcement from racial, religious and discriminatory profiling. The bill mandates the use of dashboard cameras and body cameras for federal offices and establishment of a National Police Misconduct Registry to prevent problematic officers who are fired or “leave on agency” from moving to another jurisdiction without any accountability.

