Former US President Barack Obama issued the first response to the US drone strike killing of al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, who was also one of the masterminds of the deadly 9/11 attacks along with Osama bin Laden. In a statement, Obama said, “More than 20 years after 9/11, one of the masterminds of that terrorist attack and Osama bin Laden’s successor as the leader of al-Qaeda – Ayman al-Zawahiri – has finally been brought to justice.”

Hailing the leadership of US President Joe Biden, who authorised the drone strike in Afghanistan’s Kabul, Obama said Sunday’s killing of al-Zawahiri, is a “tribute” to US intelligence who worked for decades “for this moment”. Former US President also noted the news, announced by Biden on Monday, is “proof that it’s possible to root out terrorism without being at war in Afghanistan” referring to US troop withdrawal which took place in August 2021 leading the Taliban to reconquer the country.

“And I hope it provides a small measure of peace to the 9/11 families and everyone else who has suffered at the hands of al-Qaeda,” said Barack Obama.

It’s a tribute to President Biden’s leadership, to the members of the intelligence community who have been working for decades for this moment, and to the counterterrorism professionals who were able to take al-Zawahiri out without a single civilian casualty. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 2, 2022

On Monday, US President Joe Biden announced that in a successful counterterrorism operation, an American drone strike neutralised Osama bin Laden's successor in terror outfit al-Qaeda on Sunday. Biden declared “justice has been delivered” in a speech from the White House. US President said he authorised the “precision strike” that neutralised al-Zawahiri, who was reportedly an early mentor of bin Laden, who was killed by US Navy Seals in Pakistan in 2011.

Hailing the operation in Kabul, Biden expressed hope that the killing of al-Zawahiri brings “one more measure of closure” to the families of the victims of the September 11, 2001 attacks on the country. Giving an insight into the successful secretive operation, US President said that the intelligence officials tracked al-Zawahri to a home in downtown Kabul where he was hiding out with his family.

Biden said, "You know, al-Zawahiri was bin Laden’s leader. He was with him all the — the whole time. He was his number-two man, his deputy at the time of the terrorist attack of 9/11. He was deeply involved in the planning of 9/11, one of the most responsible for the attacks that murdered 2,977 people on American soil."

"For decades, he was a mastermind behind attacks against Americans, including the bombing of the USS Cole in 2000, which killed 17 American sailors and wounded dozens more. He played a key role — a key role in the bombing of U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania, killing 224 and wounding over 4,500 others," he added.

Taliban criticises US killing of al-Zawahiri

Taliban on Monday issued a strong condemnation of the US drone strike in Afghanistan which killed al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri over the weekend. In a statement, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that the attack took place on Sunday in Kabul and Afghanistan’s ruling extremists denounced the operation as a violation of “international principles” and the 2020 agreement on a US troop withdrawal after two decades.

Taliban decried the operation neutralising al-Zawahiri after US President Joe Biden hailed the strike for delivering “justice”. However, the extremists, who reconquered Afghanistan last year in August following US troop withdrawal from the country after over 20 years, said that actions such as the US drone strike in Kabul are Washington’s “repetition of failed experiences”.

Mujahid said, “The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan strongly condemns this attack on any pretext and calls it a clear violation of international principles and the Doha Agreement.”

“Such actions are a repetition of the failed experiences of the past 20 years and are against the interests of the United States of America, Afghanistan and the region. Repeating such actions will damage the available opportunities, added the Taliban’s spokesperson.

