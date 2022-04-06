Obama Jokingly Calls Joe Biden "Vice President" During WH Event Commemorating ACA

At an event in the White House on Tuesday, former United States President Barack Obama jokingly called the current US President Joe Biden "Vice President Biden". As he stood on the podium to address the event, Obama began his address by humorously referring to the current US President as "Vice President Biden."

Barack Obama returned to the White House on Tuesday for the first time since handing over the presidency to former President Donald Trump. Obama, who was president for two years from 2009 to 2017, returned to the White House to celebrate the passage of his landmark Affordable Care Act (ACA) with Joe Biden. It is pertinent to mention that this act has survived three US Supreme Court hearings amid endeavours by Republicans to repeal the legislation.

It’s an honor to welcome my friend President @BarackObama back to the White House. I look forward to discussing the big step we’re announcing today that would expand coverage under the Affordable Care Act for families and lower health care costs for hardworking Americans. pic.twitter.com/FkLnkB96Jt — President Biden (@POTUS) April 5, 2022

"That was a joke. That was all set up," he exclaimed and went over to give Biden a hug as the audience gave applause.

ACA shows we can improve people's lives: Obama

In his return to the White House, Obama was announcing steps taken by the Biden administration that will make health care inexpensive for millions of Americans. Speaking about ACA, he said, "The ACA also lowered prescription drug costs for 12 million seniors, and allowed young people to stay on their parents’ plan. And it’s eliminated lifetime limits on benefits that often put people in a jam."

"But the ACA was never perfect, and we always knew we would have to make it better. That’s what President Biden has done since taking office. Today, he’s going even further – lowering premiums for nearly 1 million people and helping 200,000 more uninsured Americans get access to coverage. Progress often feels slow, and victories are sometimes incomplete. But the ACA shows that if you believe that we can improve people’s lives, and if you’re willing to work through obstacles and continually improve, you can make America better," Obama said.

But the ACA was never perfect, and we always knew we would have to make it better. That’s what @POTUS has done since taking office. Today, he’s going even further – lowering premiums for nearly 1 million people and helping 200,000 more uninsured Americans get access to coverage. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 5, 2022

Drop in Biden's popularity

The visit also comes at a time when Joe Biden, who was Obama's vice president at the time the act was approved, is seeing a drop in popularity. This drop-in popularity comes just before the midterm elections, which will determine the makeup of the US House and Senate, both of which are controlled by Democrats on a razor-thin margin.

According to reports in the US media, a defeat in either house would have a significant impact on Biden's legislative agenda, which has already been uphill in recent months. Obama is still a popular former president who is frequently used to energise the party's supporters.