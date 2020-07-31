'A Real Leader': Obama Putting On A Mask After Fiery Eulogy For John Lewis Wins Internet

Former US President Barack Obama’s fiery eulogy for Congressman John Lewis grabbed the headlines across the globe but the icing on the cake was him putting a mask after the speech. Incumbent President Donald Trump, not an advocate of masks, didn’t wear one until recently, that too after the administration witnessed no significant decline in the infection curve.

Obama got a standing ovation as he not only paid rich tributes to the civil rights leader but also called for an end to Republican attempts of voter suppression. The former President took a veiled swipe at Trump, saying those in power are “doing their darnedest to discourage people from voting”, accusing the administration of undermining the mail-in voting system for November elections.

The Democrat lambasted Trump administration for closing polling locations, and targeting minorities and students with restrictive ID laws, and attacking voting rights with surgical precision. He said that some state legislatures unleashed a flood of laws designed specifically to make voting harder, especially those legislatures where there is a lot of minority turnout and population growth.

“That’s not necessarily a mystery or an accident. It was an attack on what John fought for. It was an attack on our democratic freedoms. And we should treat it as such,” Obama added.

Netizens call it 'powerful statement'

As the former President concluded his speech, he waved to the attendees giving him a standing ovation and then reached out for his pocket to take out the face mask. Social media noticed Obama swiftly putting on a mask after the speech and cheered the American leader for setting an example.

A real leader leads by example. Barack Obama can put on a mask so can you. #MaskUp #JohnLewisMemorial pic.twitter.com/OhP3vL4xlk — B E A N Z| Credit Your Photographer Please! (@PhotosByBeanz) July 30, 2020

I hope y’all caught that.



After delivering an empowering speech to eulogize #JohnLewis incomparable life, Pres. Obama stopped in front of cameras and before leaving the side of the stage to PUT ON HIS MASK.



A subtle but powerful statement from a leader who actually cares. pic.twitter.com/ZsOr1F8ll5 — Gia Peppers (@GiaPeppers) July 30, 2020

Notice how Obama put on his mask once he left the stage? That’s what a real leader looks like. — Kevin Rozell (@Zellyanks) July 30, 2020

YES, Barack Obama paused just now so THE PEOPLE OF THE UNITED STATES COULD SEE HIM PUT HIS MASK ON.



Pitch perfect. — Darryn M. Briggs (@darryn_briggs) July 30, 2020

