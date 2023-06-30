US President Joe Biden appeared to have no time to waste as he walked off the set of a televised interview on Thursday, while still live on air. In a rare network appearance with host Nicolle Wallace, Biden touched upon several events that transpired over the course of this week around the world, from the short-lived Russian revolt to the US Supreme Court's landmark ruling on college admissions.

But before the show could cut to a commercial break, the 80-year-old president got out of his chair, shook hands with Wallace and bid adieu to the interview on his own terms, walking off in the background as the host awkwardly thanked him. “Don’t go anywhere,” the anchor told viewers as Biden walked behind her.

Unsurprisingly, the incident went viral on social media, amassing thousands of reactions to the gaffe-prone American president's walkout. "Come on. This isn’t real," one Twitter user refused to believe. "Well these young politicians new to media interviews are bound to make a faux pas, right?" another user quipped.

Ukraine or Iraq? Biden's blunders continue

"Another one for the aged," a third user joked. While many mocked Biden for the move, others refused to find the situation humorous. "What's the issue here lol. People are acting like he had a stroke or something and he's just walking out of the room," said one user, as another added, "So what? The man has a job."

Biden walks off set while the camera is still rolling after a live interview pic.twitter.com/kwQ3mkORe3 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 29, 2023

Funny or not, Biden's rampant blunders continue to serve as laughingstock on the internet. This week particularly seems to be rough for the president in terms of slip-ups, as he confused Ukraine for Iraq, twice in 24 hours. When asked about whether Russian President Vladimir Putin has somewhat lost his power due to the weekend rebellion by the private mercenary group Wagner, Biden responded on Wednesday: "It's hard to tell, really. But he's clearly losing the war in Iraq." The ,middle eastern nation seemed to be on the president's mind for a second time, when he said at a fundraiser in Maryland that all of Europe must come together amid the "onslaught on Iraq" by Putin, who "counted on being able to split NATO."