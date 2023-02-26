Ohio Authorities Halt Toxic Waste Removal Amid Concerns Of Contamination

Another order has been issued by the federal environmental authorities in the recent Ohio rail crash that took place on February 3. Three weeks after the Ohio rail crash, the authorities have ordered a temporary halt in the shipment of contaminated waste from the site of the train wreck in East Palestine, Ohio, earlier this month. This decision comes due to the fear of further harm from the toxic waste.



Reports have emerged that the hazardous waste disposal facilities near Houston and Detroit have been planning to receive most of the contaminated water and soil from the East Palestine train wreck site. This raised concerns over the dangerous chemicals that could end up in the environment elsewhere.

"The agency had ordered rail company Norfolk Southern to pause shipments from the site but vowed that removal of the material would resume very soon", said Debra Shore, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), on Saturday.

On February 3, A Norfolk Southern train derailed near the small industrial town of 4,700 people, located at the edge of the Appalachian hills in Ohio. The train was carrying vinyl chloride which is used for producing PVC plastic. Disposal of the leftover contaminated water and soil has brought new levels of the catastrophic situation for the authorities.



Toxic waste removal suspended: Ohio rail crash

On Friday, Debra shore shared that the rail company has been held solely responsible for the disposal of the waste and supplied Ohio environmental officials with a list of selected and utilized disposal sites. However, the disposable plans including locations and transportation routes for contaminated waste would be subject to EPA review and approval.

“EPA will ensure that all waste is disposed of in a safe and lawful manner at EPA-certified facilities to prevent further release of hazardous substances and impacts to communities,” said Shore.

Further, the EPA has acknowledged the concerns of the residents and others in a number of states. They have also been reviewing the "transport of some of this waste over long distances and finding the appropriate permitted and certified sites to take the waste”. Meanwhile, one of the spokespersons of Sierra Club’s Gulf Coast healthy communities program, Bryan Parras has questioned why they have been these chemicals in the first place. Further, he has suggested burying them in a deep hole to get rid of them.