Ohio College Shooting That Killed 6 Women Plotted By 'Incel' Man, Reveal Authorities

A US federal grand jury on July 21 levied charges against a 21-year-old self-identified “incel” who prosecutors say attempted to carry out a mass shooting on women at a university in Ohio. According to a press release, Tres Genco of Hillsboro, Ohio, was arrested by federal agents on Wednesday and he is now facing charges related to illegally possessing a machine gun and one count of attempting to commit a hate crime. Prosecutors said that Genco, who was kicked out of Army Basic Training last year, identifies himself as an “incel” or “involuntary celibate,” referring to an online community predominantly made up of white men who “advocate violence in support of their belief that women unjustly deny them sexual or romantic attention to which they believe they are entitled”.

According to the press note, Genco maintained profiles on a popular Incel website from at least July 2019 through mid-March 2020 and he was a frequent poster on the site. The attorney’s office said that the 21-year-old in posts on a popular incel website detailed spraying “some foids and couples” with orange juice in a water gun, using the shortened term for “femoids,” referring to women. Genco allegedly explained that he was inspired by the actions of 22-year-old Elliot Rodger, who in May 2014 killed six people and injured 14 others outside a University of California, Santa Barbara sorority house.

“Genco also allegedly wrote a manifesto, stating he would “slaughter” women “out of hatred, jealousy and revenge…” and referring to death as the “great equalizer,” the Justice Department said.

It added, “As part of this investigation, law enforcement agents discovered a note of Genco’s that indicated he hoped to “aim big” for a kill count of 3,000 people with a reference to the same date as Elliot Rodger’s attack, and intended to attend military training. The investigation revealed that the day he wrote his manifesto, he searched online for sororities and a university in Ohio”.

Genco could face life in prison

Further, prosecutors alleged that on January 15, 2020, Genco conducted surveillance at an unnamed Ohio university, and that same day searched online for topics like “planning a shooting crime” and “when does preparing for a crime become an attempt?”. In March 2020, an informant then informed Highland County Sheriff’s Office that Genco was allegedly making threats and “locked himself out of his bedroom with a gun”. Police then found a firearm with a bump stock attached, several loaded magazines, body armour and boxes of ammunition in Genco’s home.

Now, the 21-year-old is set to appear in court on Friday for an initial hearing. It was not clear if he has an attorney representing him in the case. Genco faces life in prison if found guilty of the hate crime charge, and up to 10 years for illegal possession of the machine gun.

(Image: Unsplash)