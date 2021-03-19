Ohio Man Arrested For Trespassing Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's California Home

An Ohio man named Nickolas Brooks was arrested for trespassing Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's California home. Brooks has been accused of trespassing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's California residence twice in December last year.

In a statement, Brooks revealed that he was 'drunk' when was caught at the couple's home. Calling it a 'foggy period' of his life, Brooks told The Sun that he doesn't know why he went there and himself found it 'crazy' to think that he drove across the country. Brooks is not in custody currently and is told to 'stay away' from their place. READ | Meghan Markle-Prince Harry would've postpone Oprah interview had Prince Phillip succumbed

The trespassing news came a few weeks after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sat for a bombshell interview with American host Oprah Winfrey, where they discussed the reasons behind their decision to permanently step back from their royal duties, which they had first announce in January 2020.

Meghan and Harry relocated to Santa Barbara County in August after spending time in Tyler Perry's Beverly Hills mansion and on Vancouver Island.

Meghan Markle's Oprah Winfrey interview

The Duke and Duchess spoke for the first time together after their royal exit, which was recently confirmed, during the Oprah interview. In the interview, the couple explained why they decided to step down from their royal duties, which they announced in January 2020. In the interview, Meghan discussed a lack of mental health support from family members, as well as how some family members made racist remarks about the colour of her skin and expressed concerns about the colour of their mixed-race son Archie.

