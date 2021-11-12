Olympic Gold Medalist & Ace Gymnast Sunisa Lee 'pepper-sprayed' In Racist Attack

Olympic gold winner and American gymnast Sunisa Lee revealed that she has been racially abused. In an interview with PopSugar, Sunisa Lee informed that she was "pepper-sprayed" by a passenger sitting inside a car during the racist attack. Lee added that she was targeted when she and her friends, all of whom were of Asian descent, were waiting for an Uber after a night out. As per PopSugar, the incident happened a week prior to the interview with the gymnast.

Sunisa reveals about racist attack

Sunisa Lee told PopSugar about the incident in an interview published on the website. Lee revealed that she was with her friends of Asian descent and they were all waiting for the Uber when a car drove by. She mentioned that the people who were sitting in the car yelled racist remarks like “ching chong”. The people in the car further told Lee to “go back to where they came from”, as per the report. Furthermore, Sunisa Lee explained that a passenger in the car even "sprayed her arm" with pepper spray as the attackers fled. The Olympic gold winner further mentioned that she was “mad” about the incident, however, added that she could not do anything to control it. She said that she did not take any action over the matter as she did not want herself to get into any kind of “trouble”.

Gymnast Sunisa Lee's gold medal at Tokyo Olympics

Earlier in July, Sunisa Lee took home the gold medal for the women's gymnastics in the all-around event at the Tokyo Olympics in Japan. Sunisa Lee won the medal by edging Rebeca Andrade of Brazil. Lee's total of 57.433 points was enough to top Brazil's Andrade. After winning the Olympic all-around title after a tight contest with Brazil's Rebeca Andrade, Lee said, "It’s crazy", reported AP. Following the victory, she expressed her jubilation at winning the gold medal and said, "It doesn't feel like real life at all." On the other hand, Russian gymnast Angelina Melnikova earned bronze and another American Jade Carey, finished eighth in the competition.

