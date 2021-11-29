Omicron: 'Definitive Info' On New COVID Strain May Take Up To 2 Weeks, US Experts To Biden

United States’ top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has told US President Joe Biden that it may about two weeks to have definitive information on the new variant of concern of novel coronavirus ‘Omicron’ as the financial market riles up, global air travel grounds, and countries globe wide scramble to impose set of bans, including sealing borders to the South African nations. As the US President returned from Washington after his Thanksgiving holiday weekend, he was briefed by the White House's COVID Response Team Sunday afternoon about the new Omicron variant that they expect will soon reach the United States.

As he delivered his first update to the public on the new variant, outlining what he learnt at the meeting with his Chief Medical Advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Biden said that it will “approximately two more weeks to have more definitive information on the transmissibility, severity, and other characteristics of the variant [Omicron],” according to a White House Press transcript. Biden, furthermore stressed that he believes that the existing vaccines "are likely to provide a degree of protection against severe cases of COVID-19.” He then cited his medical advisor, Fauci, as reiterating that boosters for fully vaccinated individuals will provide “the strongest available protection.”

“The COVID Response Team’s immediate recommendation to all vaccinated adults is to get a booster shot as soon as possible; all adults are eligible for a booster if they were vaccinated six months ago or more with Pfizer or Moderna, or two months ago or more with Johnson & Johnson,” Biden told the White House COVID-19 presser.

Boosters are 'an additional layer of protection' say US experts

Meanwhile, Director of the National Institute of Health (NIH) Francis Collins told Fox News on Sunday that it is going to take at the minimum two or three weeks to tell whether antibodies from vaccines or previous infections will be somewhat effective against the new COVID variant. Scientists believe that the boosters will give “that additional layer of protection," Collins said in a broadcast statement. Omicron, which was first detected in Southern Africa, has now been found in multiple countries, including Australia, Belgium, Botswana, Britain, Denmark, Germany, Hong Kong, Israel, Italy, the Netherlands, France, South Africa, and the United States' neighbour Canada.

Fauci told ABC News' This Week that the new variant Omicron would "inevitably" reach the United States as he reiterated recommendation for booster shots. In the US, about 30% of the population is unvaccinated due to misinformation and hesitancy and has refused single even a single shot of vaccine. Nearly 782,000 have died in the United States from COVID-19, as the country tops the global fatality chart.