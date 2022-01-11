Omicron: Mylab's CoviSelf Can Identify 'highly Mutated' B.1.1.529 Strain, Says Study

The first Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)-authorised self-test kit, CoviSelf, correctly identifies the new COVID-19 variant Omicron, revealed a recent study conducted by the researchers of Columbia University, the United States. The Columbia University Center of Infection and Immunity showed that CoviSelf can identify the extremely infectious SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.529 mutation, or Omicron variant, which was first reported in South Africa in November 2021.

As per a theoretical study of the N-protein sequence of the Omicron strain, all mutation spots were beyond the targeted area identified by Mylab CoviSelf COVID-19 fast antigen self-test. Currently, this has been verified by the research conducted by the university using lab-cultured grown Omicron, which found that the CoviSelf rapid test-kit could discover the highly-mutated strain.

Founded in 2016 and based in Maharashtra's Pune, Mylab Discovery Solutions Pvt Ltd is an Indian biotechnology firm which is known for producing molecular ashish detection kits in the field of drug discovery, biomedical research and agricultural genomics. It is to mention that Mylab was also involved in creating India's first RT-PCR test.

'CoviSelf self-test kit is poised to play a central role in fighting the third wave'

Meanwhile, the director of medical affairs at Mylab Discovery Solutions, Dr. Gautam Wankhede said, “We were confident that CoviSelf detects the Omicron variant of the virus and this study from one of the world’s most reputed universities adds more confidence. CoviSelf self-test kit is poised to play a central role in fighting the third wave not only in India but worldwide”, BioSpectrum India reported.

The COVID-19 rapid antigen test kit, which has been certified by the ICMR last year in the month of May, is in high demand, with instances in India increasing by more than ten-fold in only ten days. In nations such as the United States and the United Kingdom where Omicron has surged significantly, the conventional form of testing cannot meet the high demand for COVID-19 testing, thus, self-testing kits are becoming the standard testing method.

In addition to this, according to a previous press release, each Coviself test kit includes all testing equipment, which comprises an IFU brochure, and a biohazard bag for safe disposal after testing.

(Image: ANI/ Pixabay)