Omicron: Scientists Reveal How New COVID-19 Variant Might Have Transmitted From Animals

Amid the surge of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron, scientists have speculated that the unusual number of mutations on the Omicron's spike protein might indicate some amount of animal transmission since the coronavirus has been known to transmit to dogs, cats, mink, deer, as well as other animals.

Dr. Jonathan Runstadler, professor and head of the department of infectious disease and global health of Tufts University's Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine stated, "If the virus moves into an animal host and is transmitted and widespread in that animal host, it has a new opportunity to change," as per Boston Herald.

COVID-19 "spillover" into animals and again back into people, according to Runstadler, might be a viable explanation for Omicron, albeit the source of the variation is yet to be discovered. Runstadler told the Herald, "It has a number of mutations and differences from the virus that has been circulating that are not easily explained."

Further, President Biden's senior medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, revealed that omicron has a very uncommon cluster of changes in the spike protein, which is over 30, and this sets it apart from previous coronavirus strains like the Delta. On the other hand, Suresh Kuchipudi, a professor of emerging infectious diseases at Penn State, suggested that Omicron might have originated from an animal host.

The probability of the omicron variation developed rapidly in an animal host

In a study that has to be peer-reviewed, Kuchipudi stated that an international team which he led recently revealed that there are extensive infections by SARS-CoV-2 in free-living and caged white-tailed deer in the United States. As a result, he cannot rule out the probability that the omicron variation developed rapidly in an animal host.

Even though the threat of COVID-19 spreading to animals is minimal, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has received multiple reports of sick cats, dogs, mink, ferrets, otters, tigers, hyenas, and lately, white-tailed deer. According to the Boston Herald, in laboratory conditions, most of these animals may transfer the sickness to other animals of the same species.

It is worth noting that Farmed mink in various nations, including the US, have frequently received the virus from human caregivers, disseminated it to other mink, and in some cases, it even flowed back into people.

According to Runstadler, the majority of animals do not become ill in the same manner as people do, and animal transmission is not a major driver of disease spread. To be safe, he advised that infected people should avoid close contact with domestic pets. Even though it is unknown how they get affected, Jonathan Runstadler speculated that it might have been through other animals or the surroundings, like sewage or polluted water.

(Image: AP/ Shutterstock/ Pixabay)