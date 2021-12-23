Omicron To Infect 60% Of Americans By March, Claims University Of Washington

The health experts from the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) claim that the Omicron variant is expected to produce 140 million new infections from January to March, which is about 60% of the American population. As per the reports of USA Today, IHME head Dr. Chris Murray stated that they are expecting a massive rise of infections and thus a massive spread of Omicron. He stated that total infections in the United States are expected to increase from roughly 40% to 60% in the next two to three months.

Murray stated that right now the prediction was bleak and it was based on the present knowledge scientists have on the Omicron variant. Despite the increase of cases, doctors believe that the new infections will result in fewer fatalities and hospitalizations than the Delta variant because Omicron is thought to be a more contagious but less severe variant. Because the vast majority of individuals infected will not feel ill or seek treatment, the experts expect that total infections will be underreported.

'Too soon to pass judgement on Omicron'

Omicron's hospitalisation rate is roughly 90 to 96% lower than Delta's, according to Daily Mail. Murray stated that they thought COVID was around ten times worse than flu, but now they have a variant that is probably at least ten times less severe. He claims that omicron is likely less severe than flu but far more contagious. However, despite, Murray's claims other experts, say that it was too soon to pass judgement on Omicron and that the variant could end up generating the largest increase ever seen in the United States.

Dr Daniel Griffin, who is the chief of infectious diseases at ProHealth Care and clinical instructor of medicine at Columbia University stated that with omicron, they are already seeing a lot of infections, hospitalizations, and fatalities, even though it takes time to die, according to Daily Mail, he further said that it will take some time to know for certain about any relative severity with Omicron.

1,300 deaths per day

Over the last week, the country has averaged 148,384 new cases per day, which is a 23% increase from the previous two weeks. Confirmed Omicron cases climbed by 19% from the previous day to 1,781 as of Wednesday morning, up from 1,485 on Tuesday, according to Daily Mail. The country is averaging roughly 1,300 deaths per day.