On 50th Anniversary Of Roe Vs Wade, Biden Calls On Congress To Restore Abortion Rights

US President Joe Biden, in a series of tweets on Sunday, said the fight for abortion rights "isn't over" 50 years after a landmark Supreme Court ruling allowed that right, before the court reversed its decision in June. "Today should've been the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade," said Biden on Twitter, referring to the original law of the court.

He further went on to say that the supporters of former president Donald Trump, with his "Make America Great Again" slogan, "are waging a war on women’s rights to make their own health care decisions".

Reversal of the Supreme Court's decision over abortion law in June, after three Trump-appointed justices gave conservatives a high-court majority Biden said, "I haven't stopped fighting to protect women's reproductive rights, and I never will." This remark comes at a time when Biden is left with limited power to bring any changes in abortion rights, with the battle mostly going on now at the state level.

Joe Biden calls on Congress to pass legislation codifying protections of abortion law

"From the minute Roe was overturned last June, our Administration fought to protect access to abortion where we could – including taking executive action to safeguard access to medication abortion and travel to access reproductive health care services," read Biden's tweet.

In a series of tweets, Biden also mentioned that "a woman's right to choose is non-negotiable", and he called on Congress to pass legislation codifying the abortion rights laid out in the Roe case. "Now, it’s time for Congress to pass legislation codifying the protections of Roe," he tweeted.

Notably, around 20 Republican-led US states have passed laws banning or severely restricting abortion rights, and now that Republicans have control of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Congress has no chance of bringing any change to the law. However, Biden had authorised Veterans Administration hospitals to proceed with abortion services.

What is Roe v. Wade?

Roe v. Wade is the 1973 US Supreme Court case that gave women the power to proceed with abortion in the United States. The legislation gave safe, legal abortion right nationwide for nearly 50 years after the court reversed its decision in June last year. Although the law allowed abortion, people never had access to it because lots of states had passed rules that made abortion an impossible task.

Image: AP