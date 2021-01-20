On Last White House Day, Tiffany Trump Says She's Marrying Billionaire Heir Michael Boulos

Outgoing US President Donald Trump’s youngest daughter Tiffany has announced her engagement to Michael Boulos. While taking to Instagram on January 19, the 27-year-old shared a photograph of herself with her fiancé posing at the West Wing colonnade of the White House. “It has been an honour to celebrate many milestones…at the White House,” she wrote, while also adding that she is excited and looking forward to the new chapter.

In the caption, the recent Georgetown law school graduate said, “It has been an honour to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael! Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter”.

READ: IN PICS | From Inauguration To Capitol Siege, Most Defining Moments Of Trump's Presidency

According to Vanity Fair, Boulos is a billionaire heir. Trump has not yet commented about his daughter’s fiance, who grew up in Nigeria. Boulos is of Lebanese and French descent and was born in Houston. When he was young, his family moved to Nigeria, where they own a multibillion-dollar conglomerate and a large portfolio of companies active in various sectors in more than 10 West African countries.

According to reports, his father, Dr. Massad Boulos, oversees the companies, and his mother, Sarah Boulos, is the founder of the Society for the Performing Arts in Nigeria or SPAN, which bills itself as a “one-stop destination for performance art, dance, theatre, music, and visual arts". Boulos also shared the same photograph as Tiffany on Instagram. The 23-year-old business executive wrote, “Got engaged to the love of my life! Looking forward to our next chapter together”.

Tiffany Trump is the only child of the President and his second wife, Marla Maples. She was primarily raised by her mother in California. The 27-year-old has largely kept a low profile over the last four years as compared to her older siblings. However, she stepped into the political spotlight over the summer when she spoke at the Republican National Convention.

READ: Kodak Black And Lil Wayne Pardoned By Donald Trump On His Last Day As The US President

Trump to fly to his Mar-a-Lago resort

Meanwhile, in the last few hours as the US President, Trump will fly to his private Mar-a-Lago resort and residence in Palm Beach, Florida aboard the Air Force One jumbo jet, for the last time in a presidential capacity. This implies that both Trump and his wife Melania Trump will be around 1,000 miles away from the White House and Capitol when Biden will be taking over. After which the Air Force One will be at the disposal of the 46th US President.

On January 19, Trump had also delivered a farewell speech, where he failed to mention his successor Joe Biden and just referred to the incoming government as "new administration". In his 20-minute address, Trump did not mention Biden a single time, while he also shied away from acknowledging the Democratic leader's win in the presidential election. Although, the 45th President did wish success to the "new administration" as he extended his best wishes.

READ: On Day One, Biden To Undo Trump Policies On Climate, Virus

READ: Biden Ethics Order Marks Departure From Trump Administration