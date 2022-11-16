On Sidelines Of G20, US Says It Will Invest $15 Million In India's Health Infrastructure

Taking the India-US ties one step further, United States President Joe Biden announced that the country is all set to invest over $15 million in India’s health infrastructure. The announcement came when Biden was addressing the gathering at the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGII) meeting which was held on the sidelines of G20.

Biden’s remarks which were later shared by the White House read, "We’re continuing to support vaccine manufacturing in Africa and Asia and investing $15 million through the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation in India’s health infrastructure, as just a few examples.”

Citing the White House Fact sheet, ANI reported that through $15 million the International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) will support the establishment of an “India-based social enterprise that manufactures affordable women’s hygiene products.” Biden asserted that this will be a step towards ensuring “gender equity and gender equality.”

Aim to accelerate investment in quality and infrastructure

On the sidelines of the G20 summit which is being organised in Bali, Indonesia, US President Biden along with Indonesian President Widodo and EU’s Von der Leyen met with other G20 leaders from Canada, France, Germany, India, Japan, etc, to put emphasis on this initiative. The initiative will come in the light of the G20 theme for 2022, “Recover Together, Recover Stronger.”

According to the White House Fact sheet, “At the 2022 G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, President Biden, Indonesian President Widodo and European Commission President Von de Leyen co-hosted the group of G29 leaders to demonstrate their shared commitment to deepen engagement under the partnership for global Infrastructure and Investment (PGII) to accelerate investment in quality infrastructure…”.

Summing up his address at the PGII event, Biden said, “Moving forward, we have to continue to invest together and invest stronger. And we welcome all who share this vision to join this partnership.

India is all set to assume the G20 presidency as the event will be organised in India next year. Sharing the news, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and wrote, “India will assume the G-20 Presidency for the coming year. Our agenda will be inclusive, ambitious, decisive and action-oriented. We will work to realise all aspects of our vision of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future.’”