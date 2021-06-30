'On The Road With Dr. Jill Biden': US First Lady Graces Cover For Vogue August Issue

"When I became the second lady —and there was so much I wanted to do I will never waste this platform,” First Lady of the United States, Jill Biden’s account narrated by her husband US President Joe Biden in an interview to Jonathan Van Meter for Vogue magazine’s August issue.

On Tuesday, First Lady of the United States Jill Biden embraced the glossy cover of the world popular fashion magazine ‘Vogue’ as she posed leaning on the South Lawn balcony at the White House in navy blue floral printed Oscar de la Renta dress. The magazine ran a feature story on the American first lady, wife of the 46th president of the US who was clicked by the photographer Annie Leibovitz. Jill is the first President’s spouse to maintain a paying job with her teaching career and in the magazine, she talks about how overwhelmed she is to launch initiatives she had always wanted to in her position for the American people.

The US first lady is passionate about cancer resources and military families, and her advocacy work as Second Lady was noteworthy in the public eye, as is her decades-long career as an educator. Since moving to White House in Jan. 2021, Dr. Jill Biden, an Ed.D holder, a military mother, and grandmother, has been visiting classrooms during the coronavirus pandemic across several states in the United States to learn more about the struggles of the teachers and likewise the students, as the government barred in-person instructions in view of the global health crisis.

[President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, watch a student demonstrate her project. Credit: AP]

Jill Biden told Vogue’s Van Meter, who normally accompanies the First Lady to several of her trips across the United States that the mood of the nation has drastically shifted since her husband Joe Biden assumed office. She attributed the change to her husband’s “demeanor.” President Biden, she reportedly says, is a calmer person who lowers the temperature. Vogue, separately interviewed the US President who admitted that being the commander in chief for the US had devoid the couple of several freedoms that the couple had enjoyed earlier due to new responsibilities. “I miss her,” US President Joe Biden reportedly told his interviewer.

Ten years ago today, we launched the @DoDMilSpouse's Military Spouse Employment Partnership (MSEP) to connect #milspouses with supportive employers. Congratulations to MSEP on a decade of championing military spouses in the workforce! https://t.co/dRMK2c1ItM pic.twitter.com/RuAXyumnov — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) June 29, 2021

Furthermore, providing a glimpse into what the life of the First Lady was before the couple moved into the White House, Biden said that living in Delaware and married they had both often slipped into a breakfast restaurant and had spent a lot of time together “just to get away”. More from the life of Dr. Jill Biden including her 44th wedding anniversary with the President, the balance between her professional and personal commitments, her teaching career would do on shelves on July 20.

Former First Lady's Vogue cover as 'Trump's bride-to-be'

This would be the first time that Jill Biden graced the magazine cover, although in 2020 she posed with her family for the photograph for the March edition. She featured in a story on women in Joe Biden's family in November 2008. Vogue has been featuring the US first Ladies on the cover issues as a tradition, although it made an exception during the former US President Donald Trump’s tenure owing to the mounting controversies despite his wife, former model, and ex-US First Lady Melania Trump’s long relationship with Vogue even before she entered the White House. Melania Trump wasn’t extended an offer to feature on the cover like Jill Biden but she had appeared on the cover of Vogue as Trump’s bride-to-be Slovenian model Melania Knauss in 2005 wearing a $100,000 wedding dress designed by House of Christian Dior’s John Galliano.