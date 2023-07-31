On Ties With Russia, Trump Says US Is In A 'very Stupid' And 'dangerous' Position

Former US President Donald Trump returned to the campaign trail on Saturday in Erie, Pennsylvania, where he reiterated his claims that he could have defused the Ukraine conflict in a matter of hours, while emphasizing the significance of getting along with a nation possessing the world's largest nuclear weapons stockpile.

Speaking at a campaign rally, Trump stated, "The fake news hates when I say I know [Russian President Vladimir Putin] well. They hate when I say I got along with him. You know, it's good to get along." He pointed out that Russia has a considerable nuclear arsenal, comparable to or slightly larger than that of the United States, a factor often overlooked in discussions about the Ukraine crisis.

US' current position is 'very stupid', said Trump

Trump criticized the current US position as 'very stupid' and 'dangerous', highlighting the importance of fostering positive relationships with other nations. The former President is actively campaigning for the 2024 Republican nomination, despite facing legal challenges. Recently, special counsel Jack Smith brought forth new charges against him related to the alleged mishandling of classified materials after leaving office. Trump maintains that these accusations are part of a Democratic Party and 'deep state' orchestrated 'witch hunt' against him.

Reiterating his belief that his strong rapport with Putin could have prevented the Ukraine conflict, Trump asserted, "Russia respected us, Putin respected me." He claimed that had he been re-elected for a second term, hostilities in Ukraine would not have occurred. Trump confidently stated that if given another chance, he could put an end to the crisis within 24 hours.

During the rally, the former President revealed a past interaction with Putin, stating, "I intimidated the Russian leader with things that you don't want to know." He recalled warning Putin of severe consequences if certain actions were taken. "He didn't believe me, but you know, he believed me 10%. But that's all he needed," Trump remarked.

As Trump continues to make bold claims about his ability to handle international conflicts, he seeks to solidify support for a potential 2024 bid while facing ongoing legal scrutiny. Despite his legal challenges, he remains an influential figure within the Republican Party, drawing large crowds to his campaign events. While the Ukraine crisis continues to be a pressing concern, Trump's statements shed light on the complex dynamics of international relations and the role of diplomacy in averting potential conflicts.