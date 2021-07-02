On World UFO Day 2021, Revisit What NASA Administrator Thinks About UFOs And Aliens

Every year July 2 is celebrated as World UFO Day to raise awareness among people about unidentified flying objects (UFOs) and also aims to acknowledge the existence of UFOs. While it encourages people to unite and watch the skies looking for UFOs, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson has already revealed that he doesn’t think ‘we are alone.’ After US intelligence released the much-anticipated report on the unidentified aerial phenomenon (UAPs) that included firsthand accounts of Navy pilots, Nelson explained that “it’s basically what we thought.” In an interview with CNN that aired on June 28, NASA Administrator assured that “there is something there” with regards to UAPs.

Of the report published last week, Nelson said in the televised interview, “It says basically what we thought" and noted that people "don’t know the answer to what those Navy pilots saw" He also said that report reveals that authorities "know that they saw something. They tracked it. They locked their radar onto it. They followed it. It would suddenly move quickly from one location to another.” Further, when NASA Administrator was asked about his “strong feeling” regarding the reason behind the aerial phenomenon, he said there is presently no consensus to a possible explanation.

Apart from reading the report, Nelson revealed that he talked to the Navy pilots when they were briefed in the Senate Armed Services Committee three years ago. Nelson said that his feeling is that there is "clearly something there. He said it may not necessarily be an extraterrestrial "but if it is a technology that some of our adversaries have then we better be concerned.”

Elaborating more on the topic, Nelson noted that the United States space agency’s own research in determining life beyond Earth can be proven. While giving his personal opinion on the topic of extraterrestrial intelligence, he said “Are we alone? Personally, I don’t think we are. The universe is so big. 13 and a half billion years ago is when the universe started. That’s pretty big! But people are hungry for this kind of information and we’re gonna keep searching.”

US intelligence report on UFO

This year, World UFO Day on July 2 came after the US intelligence community on June 23 released its long-awaited report on mysterious flying objects that have been spotted moving through the restricted military airspace over the last several decades. Even though there are only a few answers in the report, the release of classified encounters marks the first time that the US government had publicly acknowledged that such strange aerial sightings by Navy pilots are worthy of further scrutiny.

IMAGE: Pixabay

