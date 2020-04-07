White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham Steps Down, Will Head First Lady's Staff

United States President Donald Trump's chief spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham stepped down from her position on Tuesday. Stephanie never held a single press briefing in a White House as Trump runs much of the communications himself. The White House said Grisham would now become spokeswoman and chief of staff for Donald Trump's wife Melania.

"First Lady Melania Trump is today announcing that Stephanie Grisham will be rejoining the East Wing full time as chief of staff and spokesperson," a statement said.

Grisham, 43, would replace Lindsay Reynolds who resigned early this week to spend time with her family.

"I am excited to welcome Stephanie back to the team in this new role," the First Lady announced on Tuesday.

"She has been a mainstay and true leader in the administration from even before day one, and I know she will excel as Chief of Staff. I appreciate all that Lindsay Reynolds did over the past three years, and wish her well in her future endeavours," she added.

Stephanie Grisham's response

Stephanie Grisham, who will begin her role as Chief of Staff and Spokeswoman for the First Lady has said that she was honoured to serve the First Lady.

"I continue to be honoured to serve both the President and First Lady in the administration. My replacements will be announced in the coming days and I will stay in the West Wing to help with a smooth transition for as long as needed," she said.

Grisham served as the 30th White House press secretary and as White House communications director since July 2019. Throughout her tenure, Grisham held no press briefing in the White House press office.

