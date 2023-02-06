One Dead And 4 Injured In Falcon Shooting, Investigation Underway

One person was killed and four others were injured following an early morning shooting in a Falcon neighborhood Sunday. The injured have been taken to the hospital. The scene covers more than a block of the Meridian Ranch subdivision, said the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

Following the incident that took place in Colorado, United States, the deputies arrived at the site of the incident and found numerous gunshot victims, said the El Paso County Sheriff's Office in a statement. El Paso County Sheriff's Office detectives have launched an investigation.

Sheriff investigates US shooting case

The Communication Center of the El Paso County Sheriff's Office received multiple distress calls on Sunday at around 12:50 am (local time) about the incident of hearing multiple shots being fired in Falcon.

"On February 5, 2023, at around 12:50 a.m., numerous 911 calls were received by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Communications Center on reports of hearing multiple shots being fired," read the statement released by El Paso County Sheriff's Office February 5.

Further, the statement read, "The shots were heard in the 12200 block of Point Reyes Drive, a Meridian Ranch neighborhood located in Falcon, unincorporated El Paso County." Investigators believe that there are multiple suspects and the shooting might not be linked to a carjacking that took place in Potter drive on Saturday. The ongoing investigation is being assisted by the Federal Bureau of Investigations and the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Taking to Twitter, EPCSheriff wrote, "The Shelter in place has been lifted. A shooting occurred Feb. 5, 12:30 a.m. in the 12200 block of Point Reyes Dr. There are multiple victims in local area hospitals with unknown injuries. If you have footage or any info. which may be valuable in this case call 719-520-7777."