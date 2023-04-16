One Dead And Multiple Injured In Mass Shooting At Alabama Birthday Party

At least one dead and multiple people were injured following a mass shooting incident at a birthday party in Alabama. According to The New York Post, the incident took place in Dadeville, Alabama on Saturday evening. As per the American news outlet, the reports of the incident emerged at 10:30 pm local time. The tragic incident happened at the Mohagany Masterpiece dance studio near East Green Street and North Broadnax Street in Dadeville, Alabama.

According to local news outlet WRBL, over 20 people were shot during the party. The injured people were transported to local hospitals in the area. However, their conditions are still unknown. As of early Sunday, the local police have not revealed any information regarding the suspect. However multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating the matter. According to the New York Post, the Dadeville Police Department is being supported by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation and the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Tragedy came hours after the Louisville shooting

According to the New York Post, the Alabama tragedy came hours after the instance of a third mass shooting was reported in Louisville this month. On Saturday, two people were killed and four others were injured after multiple shots were fired into a crowd of hundreds who were gathered in a Louisville park. As per the report, the shooting site was just five miles from where the Old National Bank shooting incident occurred six days earlier. Out of the four people who were injured, the police stated that one was in critical condition. The matter is still under investigation and the police do not know how many shooters were involved in the incident.