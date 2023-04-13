One In Five American Adults Or Their Family Members Witnessed Gun Violence: Survey

As many as half of US adults believe that their family members or they have been involved in some kind of experience related to a gun-related incident during their lifetime. As per the data published by KFF, a nonprofit research organisation formerly known as the Kaiser Family Foundation, one in five Americans has witnessed gun-related violence that included "shooting, being threatened by gun, or being injured or killed by a gun".

1 in 5 adults, or 21% threatened by gun

KFF's report said: "Around 1 in 5 adults, or 21%, said they had personally been threatened by a gun, while 19% said they had a family member who was killed by a gun." Of the total Americans who were surveyed by the agency, a whopping 17% said they had personally witnessed someone being shot or have been first-person witness to the gun violence, KFF's report said. At least 4% of adults reported being injured in a shooting. The report stated that the experiences of gun violence were very common among US adults and youngsters. But notably, larger shares of Black and Hispanic adults witnessed gun violence, compared to the white population. They say they frequently "worry about themselves or someone they love being a victim of gun violence."

"While many factors, such as income, education, age, gender, and where they live can play a role in people’s experiences with gun-related incidents and worries about gun violence, race and ethnicity consistently is one of the strongest demographic predictors of both," the authors of KFF's report states.

The survey came amid the scores of shooting incidences across the US this week. A gunman opened fire at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, this week claiming five innocent lives and injuring nine others, the police said in a statement. At least six others, all of whom were minors, were dead when a high school senior skip day witnessed a shooting at a South Carolina beach. A shooter gunned down kids at a Christian school in Nashville last month creating scenes described as mayhem. This year alone, the US has witnessed close to 145 mass shootings, according to the Gun Violence Archive. During the survey to analyse the need for gun control across America, it was found that an estimated 20% of the survey respondents reported that their family members have been killed by a gun. This also includes shooting incidences of suicide.