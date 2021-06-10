One In Two Indian-Americans Faced Discrimination In Past One Year, Reveals Survey

One in two Indian-Americans faced some form of discrimination in the United States over the past year, according to a survey. Discrimination on the basis of skin colour was identified as the most common form of bias, followed by gender, religion, country of origin and caste. The Indian American Attitudes Survey (IAAS) was conducted, jointly by Johns Hopkins University, University of Pennsylvania and Carnegie, with the research and analytics firm YouGov between September 1 to September 30, 2020.

Indian-Americans face discrimination

The findings of the survey are based on a nationally representative online survey of 1,200 Indian-American residents in the United States. The data suggested that discrimination on the basis of skin colour was the most common form of bias. Over 30 per cent of respondents reported that they were discriminated on the basis of their skin colour. The findings showed that 18 per cent were discriminated due to their gender or religion and 16 per cent for their country of origin. About 5 per cent were discriminated over their caste. Muslims reported the greatest degree of religious discrimination (39 per cent), followed by Hindus (18 per cent), Christians (15 per cent), and believers of other faiths (9 per cent).

When asked about who discriminated against them, respondents overwhelmingly blamed non-Indians when it came to discrimination based on country of origin or skin colour. Respondents also suggested that Indians hold somewhat greater responsibility for engaging in discriminatory practices along with religion and gender lines. Caste discrimination is a surprisingly equal opportunity offence.

According to the survey, the Indian-American population is highly educated compared to the US average. Nearly three-fourths have a college education, 40 per cent of respondents have completed a postgraduate education and another 33 per cent have finished four years of undergraduate study. Indian-Americans exhibit high rates of marriage and low rates of divorce. While eight out of 10 respondents have a spouse or partner of Indian origin. When asked about their origin, whether they belong to one state or more states of India as their home state, 64 per cent of respondents called a single state their home state, while 12 per cent identified themselves with multiple home states.

When asked about religious practices, 27 per cent of respondents said that they attend religious services (apart from weddings and funerals) once a week or more than once a week. Civic and political engagement varies considerably by one's citizenship status. US-born citizens report the highest levels of engagement, followed by foreign-born US citizens, with non-citizens trailing behind.

IMAGE: AP/RepresentativeImage