'One Less Asian To Put Up With': US Woman Gets Threatening Letter After Husband's Death

An Asian-American California-based woman recently received a racist letter celebrating the death of her husband, who died of tuberculosis in his bone marrow. According to The Washington Post, Byong Choi’s wife, Yong, received a handwritten letter at her Leisure World Seal Beach retirement community home. The woman’s daughter, Claudia Choi, called the police as she feared for her 82-year-old mother’s safety after the widow received the threatening letter, which particularly told her to “watch out”.

The anonymous letter read after Byong death makes "one less Asian" to put up with in Leisure World. It further went on to say that members of the retirement home were not "resting well" with Asian Americans living among them. It also warned the elderly woman to "watch out" and "go back to your country where you belong".

(Image: @angryasianman/Twitter)

Claudia said that she was annoyed and unsurprised when she received a picture of the letter via text. While speaking to the media outlet, the 48-year-old said that the person who sent the letter used her father’s death to celebrate and sent it on the day of his funeral. She added that the letter was “cruel” and noted the “fact that they said ‘watch out’”.

Investigation underway

Now, the Seal Beach Police Department has launched an investigation into what it calls an anti-Asian hate crime. The letter has become a top priority for the department, especially since hate crimes have risen in the country over the last five years. Seal Beach Police Chief Philip Gonshak reportedly said that the country is seeing more and more violence committed against Asian American and Pacific Islanders. He added that the department will not allow this to happen in Seal Beach.

Moreover, in a statement, Leisure World also denounced the hate and said that it believes the suspect lives in the retirement home. The retirement home condemned the “hateful bias crime” by the anonymous person and said that the incident is being fully investigated. “This malicious and egregious act of hate speech threatens our core values of racial equity and social justice,” Leisure World wrote.

It is worth noting that Seal Beach City is about 11 per cent Asian compared with nearly 22 per cent Asian in Orange County. The latest incident comes just days after a 21-year-old white man killed eight people, six of whom were Asian women, which raised fears among Asian American communities nationwide. Last week, the Stop AAPI Hate Reporting Center also reported around 3,795 firsthand accounts of hate incidents nationwide from March 19, 2020, to February 28. 45 per cent of them occurred in California.

(Image: AP/Twitter)