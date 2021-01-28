'One Of The Coolest Operations': Health Workers Vaccinate People Stuck In Snow

After the extreme cold weather caused the closure of a vaccine clinic at Illinois Valley High School, the Josephine County health staff administered the leftover vaccines to drivers stuck waiting on the snowbound roadway. Taking to its official Facebook handle, Josephine County shared images of the impromptu vaccine drive on the snow covered roads. In the caption, the incident is being compared to what happened when a snowstorm stranded about 20 personnel on Highway 199 near Hayes Hill.

'Way to make a difference'

The team of the health staff had six doses of COVID-19 vaccinations left to administer. The recipients with the grant pass were stuck due to heavy snow and they would not have been able to make it. Not wanting to waste the doses, the staff began walking from car to car and administered vaccines to the stranded people. The caption says, “In the end, all six doses were administered, including one to a Josephine County Sheriff's Office employee who had arrived too late for the IVHS clinic, but ended up stopped with the others on her way back to Grants Pass. JCPH Director Mike Weber said it was one of the coolest operations he'd been a part of”.

Appreciating the efforts of the team, netizens took over the comment section. One Facebook user wrote, "Thank you for not wasting the vaccine. That was a wonderful thing to do. I am so anxiously awaiting the vaccine. It's just taking forever for seniors and I do not like that. It is scary". Another person wrote, "We got to the high school just as it was ending. The police would not let us in, 3:00, came from Medford. My husband & I are child caregivers and need the vaccines. Can you enlighten me as to what I can do to expedite this situation? Please respond, thank you. Karyn Hale". Few people also shared the images in the comment section.

(Image Credits: Facebook/@JosephineCountyPublicHealth)