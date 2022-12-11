'One-sided Disaster & A Big Win For Russia': Trump Slams Biden Admn Over Griner Exchange

WNBA star Brittney Griner was freed from the shackles of the Russian administration after the US conducted a prisoner exchange with Russia. The Basketball celebrity was freed in a prison swap with the infamous, “Merchant of Death”, Vicktor Bout. However, the exchange between the Biden and Putin administrations witnessed a miss response from Americans. While some praised US President Joe Biden for bringing Britteny Griner, others called it an "unfair deal". Among the critics of the deal was none other than former US president Donald Trump. On Friday, Trump had a raging outrage on social media, where he not only called Griner an “American hating basketball player”, but also stuck to his guns and called the 2020 US Elections rigged all over again.

According to Newsweek, the twice impeached, former US President Donald Trump conducted a rant over the recent prison swap, on his very own social media networking site, Truth Social. Blowing his own trumpet, on Friday he wrote, “The Trump Administration got 58 hostages released from various hostile countries without paying any money, or giving up anything. That is something, both in numbers and lack of remuneration, that has never been done before in any other administration”. The former US president then decided to bash the basketball star Brittany Griner and claimed alluded to the case of Paul Whelan. He wrote, “The America hating basketball player for the "Merchant of Death," especially when the former Marine is not even included, is a one-sided disaster, and a BIG WIN FOR RUSSIA. If I made that deal the Dems would chant, RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA!".

The Basketball star Brittney Griner was arrested by the Russian administration on the eve of the Russia-Ukraine war for carrying small amounts of CBD oil. The WNBA player pleaded guilty to the charges and claimed that it was an “honest mistake”. This followed the diplomatic efforts by the Biden administration to get her back to the US. Although it was reported that the Biden administration was planning to bring back another US national Paul Whelan, who has been rotting in a Russian jail since 2018. The deal did not go as planned by the American counterpart. During his address to the media President, Joe Biden announced that Britney will be back and claimed that in regards to Paul Whelan, “Russia treated his case differently”.

Does Trump's recent claims hold any grounds?

While Trump boasted about how his administration managed to get around “58 hostages released from various hostile countries”, many questioned the validity of his recent assertions. According to Newsweek, the former US President came under fire over a 2020 agreement. In the 2020 agreement, the Trump administration released around 5,000 Taliban prisoners.

In late 2018, Trump released Abdul Ghani Baradar, one of the top leaders of the Taliban, along with 5000 other Taliban fighters, in exchange for... *checks notes*... nobody. — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) December 9, 2022

The matter became even worse when a Lawyer named Tristan Snell posted a tweet over Trump’s recent claims. He wrote, “In late 2018, Trump released Abdul Ghani Baradar, one of the top leaders of the Taliban, along with 5000 other Taliban fighters, in exchange for... *checks notes*... nobody”. The tweet went viral instantly and managed to gain around 67 thousand likes. The former US president didn’t stop after bashing Griner. He then went on to claim that the 2020 US elections was “Rigged”. He wrote on Truth Social, “The biggest thing to come out of the Twitter Targeting Hoax is that the Presidential Election was RIGGED - And that's as big as it can get!!!". Trump’s election claim, which he made quite frequently, came after a journalist names Matti Taibbi made explosive revelations in part 3 of the Twitter files. Part 3 of the Twitter files claimed that the social media networking giant was monitoring trump’s account ahead of the November 2020 polls. Part 4 of the Twitter files dwelled more on it. The former US President was banned from the social media networking platform following the January 6 capital hill attack. However, his account was reinstated by the new Twitter owner Elon Musk, who took the decision, via a poll he posted on Twitter.