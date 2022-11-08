'Open To Idea Of Voting Democrat Again': Musk Hours After Backing GOP Ahead Of US Midterms

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who recently acquired the social media site Twitter, indicated that again in the future, he would be open to the notion of voting Democrat. Musk made these statements only hours after declaring his support for the Republican Party ahead of the United States mid-term elections. Highlighting his thought, he said, “To be clear, my historical party affiliation has been Independent, with an actual voting history of entirely Democrat until this year,"

Taking to Twitter, the new Twitter owner said, “And I'm open to the idea of voting Democrat again in the future".

Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter, publicly declared his support for the Republican-controlled Congress earlier on Monday and advised voters to do the same. Further, it is pertinent to mention that Musk declared in the month May of this year that he would vote Republican.

Elon Musk comments on US midterm elections

Musk said on Twitter that it is preferable for there to be two political parties in power. He said, “To independent-minded voters: Shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties, therefore I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the Presidency is Democratic.”

To independent-minded voters:



Musk even added in a subsequent tweet, “Hardcore Democrats or Republicans never vote for the other side, so independent voters are the ones who actually decide who's in charge!"

Besides this, Elon Musk's endorsement for Republicans came as the US has been preparing for its mid-term elections. According to polls cited by Fox News, Republicans are predicted to win control of the House of Representatives on Tuesday. The midterm elections in the United States are the regular elections that take place around the middle of a president's four-year term. All 435 seats in the US House of Representatives as well as 33 or 34 of the 100 seats in the US Senate are to be elected during the midterm elections.

Meanwhile, Musk had a different opinion on discussing politics on the microblogging platform in the month of April, when he had not assumed control of the social media platform. He had stated that Twitter has to remain politically neutral in order to earn the public's confidence, "which effectively means upsetting the far right and the far left equally,"

(Image: AP)