'Operating As Expected': Ingenuity Helicopter Phones Home From Mars

NASA's mission controllers have received the first status report from the Ingenuity helicopter, which was carried by Perseverance rover that landed on Mars earlier this week. The ingenuity helicopter, a sidekick and travelling companion of NASA's Perseverance rover, has checked in with a great report and is "operating as expected", according to the agency. The rover also carried a range of scientific tools and equipment to Mars which will help offer advanced capabilities for the mission.

Ingenuity is attached to Rover

Ingenuity is comfortable where it is and isn't letting go of the rover anytime soon for a test flight. "Ingenuity, the Mars Helicopter I carry, is working as expected. I’m currently charging it, but once I set it down, it’ll rely solely on its solar panels. If it survives the brutally cold Martian nights, the team will attempt flight," read a post from Perseverance Twitter account.

Call from Mars

The helicopter was able to phone home via the rover by sending back data through NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, which acts as a communication medium between Mars and Earth and has been orbiting the red planet since 2006. The rover will look for life around the 45 kilometres-wide crater. The mission aims to bring back samples to Earth for further analyse in more sophisticated labs. The probe was launched on July 30 during the crucial small window that opened for launch to Mars last year.

The ingenuity helicopter can give its battery a boost by remaining attached to Perseverance. The helicopter has six lithium-ion batteries. When the ingenuity helicopter is detached from the rover, the batteries can be charged by the helicopter's solar panel. According to the NASA website, "Ingenuity is intended to demonstrate technologies needed for flying in the Martian atmosphere. If successful, these technologies could enable other advanced robotic flying vehicles that might be included in future robotic and human missions to Mars."

