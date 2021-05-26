Oregon: 69-year-old Found Alive In Wilderness Nearly A Month After He Went Missing

In a compelling story of lost and found, a 69-year county man in the US who went missing earlier this month was found alive in the wilderness, local officials said. Harry Burleigh, a resident of Oregon County went on a camping trip near Toketee Falls in the Umpqua National Forest earlier this month. However, he failed to return on the scheduled date that is May 6, thus triggering a massive search operation by the local rescuers.

On May 8, deputies discovered Burleigh’s vehicle at the nearby Twin Lakes Trailhead with a form stating he expected to be in the wilderness overnight. About a week later, search-and-rescue crews found a makeshift shelter along with a tackle box belonging to Burleigh, the sheriff’s office told Oregon Live. On May 23, the crew found another shelter. Moments later, they discovered a rather unharmed Burleigh, walking. They immediately called a helicopter and flew him to a nearby hospital.

“This was the outcome we all have been looking for in this case. It is because of our determined Search and Rescue Teams and the partnerships we have with other SAR teams from around the state, that Mr. Burleigh has been re-united with his family this evening,” Sgt. Brad O’Dell said in a statement.

Missing man's body found inside statue

In a similar incident, police in Catalonia started the investigation of the death of a 39-year-old man who was first reported missing until his body was found inside a large dinosaur statue as they tried to locate his mobile phone. As per The Guardian report, the Spanish officers were called to the statue of papier-mache stegosaurus in the Barcelona suburb of Santa Coloma de Gramenet after a man and his son noticed something inside the statue on Saturday afternoon. Following the alert by the father-son duo, the spokesperson for the regional police force, the Mossos d’Esquadra reportedly said that the death of the man was ‘accidental’ and was not being treated as suspicious.

All Image: Douglas County Office