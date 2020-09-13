Oregon Wildfire: ‘Mass Fatalities’ Feared In Blaze That Has Killed At Least 8

Oregon’s state emergency management director Andrew Phelps reportedly said that officials were preparing for “a mass fatality incident”, hinting towards the number of structures lost in the wildfires. However, lighter winds and lower temperatures helped in battling the deadly wildfires to some extent as fire crews in California and Oregon reported progress. Even though the exact death count has not been released, reports by The Guardian suggest that at least 8 people have died.

Devastating wildfires sweep through the United States

Governor Kate Brown said that dozens of people have been missing. The governor also approved an emergency conflagration declaration and has urged residents to listen to calls of evacuation by authorities in order to save their own lives and lives of rescue workers. "This past weekend, we experienced significant wind that is fueling wildfires with devastating consequences across Oregon, on top of a dire pandemic. In addition, I am asking all Oregonians to remain vigilant with any activity that could spark a wildfire during this historic wind event. We all need to do our part to help the many firefighters battling multiple fires across Oregon," Kate Brown said in a statement published on Oregon government's website.

Read: Oregon Wildfires: FBI Quashes Rumours Of Involvement Of 'extremists'

This year, the fire has burned more than 1,500 sq miles, nearly double the size of a typical year. So far Oregon has battled wildfires nearly twice the size of New York City and the towns affected by these blazes are Detroit, Vida, Blue River, Phoenix, and Talent. This year's wildfire is the most severe in the state's history with the greatest loss in human life and property ever recorded, said, Governor Brown. Fire crews in the southern part of the state said that the Almeda fire is now 50 per cent contained. Five small towns have been destroyed in Oregon with close to 40,000 residents evacuated so far.

Read: US: Pro-Trump ‘Proud Boys’ Thrash BLM Protester In Oregon, 2 Arrested

Meanwhile, hundreds of miles away in California, which has been burning for more than three weeks now, things took an aggressive turn on September 9 as winds stroked the fire spreading it across an estimated 40 kilometers stretch. California Fire Dept issued a statement saying, "This year, wildfires have now burned over 2 million acres of forest land. There have been 8 fatalities so far and more than 3,300 structures destroyed in the state. Much of California is currently under a Red Flag Warning for strong, gusty winds and low humidity”.

Read: Dozens Still Missing In Oregon As Weather Helps Fire Fight

Also Read: US Wildfires Leave Thousands Displaced As Communities Wrecked By Blazes

(Image Credits: AP)