Oregon Wildfire Blazes Across Western US; Displaces Over 2000 Residents

Thick billowing smoke has engulfed the southern Oregon region with as a wildfire blazes across the western US turning the forest into a mulch. The wildfire had erupted on July 6 about 400 kilometres from Portland and has been raging across the drought-stricken western United States. About 2000 had to be displaced due to the particular wildfire, which is one of the largest witnessed in the state.

Ranked number one by the National Interagency Fire Center, Idaho, among the 70 wildfires in the region, the Oregon wildfire has incinerated more than 91,000 hectares of land including Fremont-Winema National Forest. The fire gained momentum due to desiccated trees and bushes in the drought-stricken area south of Portland and Oregon. "The extremely dry vegetation and weather are not in our favour," informed Joe Hessel, Incident Commander.

Dousing operations

More than 1700 firefighters have been shouldered the task of dousing operations. Hand-crews along with a dozen water-dropping helicopters worked to quench the flames. However, they could reach up to the 5% containment line only yesterday. Furthermore, Commander Hessel also fears that the fire would continue to expand due to the dry weather.

On the other hand, the department is gradually falling short of resources as the fire continues to blaze. Demand for personnel and equipment across the Pacific Northwest are beginning to strain available resources, said Jim Gersbach, Oregon Department of Forestry spokesman. Firefighters took nearly 40 hours to reach the 'initial attack' level of the fire, said a firefighter to Reuters. He also added that he and his colleagues have suffered fatigue and burnouts from extensive hotspot hacking attempts.

No major injuries due to Bootleg Fire

According to the Department of Forestry, there has been no reported loss of human lives so far. However, there has been severe damage to infrastructure. At least 21 homes and 54 other buildings have been burned down by the raging fire. The Forest Services has issued an area closure for the federally managed public lands and around the Bootleg fire. About 2000 people were evacuated from the high-alert areas.

