Osama Bin Laden's Niece Stages Pro-Trump Protest Before Biden-Putin Meet, Arrested

Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden’s niece Noor bin Ladin gets arrested after she staged a pro-Donald Trump protest on a boat in Lake Geneva just hours before US President Joe Biden was set to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in the villa in the Swiss city. Videos and images posted on Instagram by Noor show her standing on a white boat with a banner that supporters of former US President Trump waved while protesting against the results of November presidential elections that said: “Trump won.” The 9/11 mastermind’s niece has repeatedly expressed her support for the Republican leader and has also said that she believes Trump won the election which ex-POTUS termed “rigged.”

“You’re going to arrest me? If I don’t give you the signs, you’re going to arrest me?” she asks the officers. “Donald Trump won the 2020 election, and we’re not allowed here in Switzerland?” In a tweet, Noor said she "got arrested" before posting her videos from the lone protest in Switzerland.

However, the claims floated by Trump after his loss have not been proven and even Congress has certified Joe Biden’s victory. Trump’s failed campaign has filed dozens of lawsuits but none of them proved that the election was fraudulent. In an interview Noor did later with right-wing site InfoWars, she said that the police confiscated her signs. Osama’s niece said, “I thought we were living in a free country, but apparently not.” She posted a nearly 10-minute long video on Instagram with the caption “Banned video: Geneva Summit.”

‘Supporter of Trump since early 2015’: Noor

The June 16 protest by Noor is not the only time she showcased her unwavering support for Donald Trump. In 2020, she endorsed the former US President in an interview with New York Post. She told the media publication, “I have been a supporter of President Trump since he announced he was running in the early days in 2015. I have watched from afar and I admire this man’s resolve...He must be reelected ... It’s vital for the future of not only America, but Western civilisation as a whole.”

IMAGE: @realnoorbl/Instagram/AP