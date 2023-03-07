'Our Little Family...': Bill Gates' Daughter Jennifer Welcomes 1st Baby With Nayel Nassar

The eldest daughter of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, Jennifer Gates welcomed her first child with her husband Nayel Nassar on Saturday, March 4. In 2021, Bill and Melinda Gates' eldest daughter Jennifer tied the knot with Nayel Nassar, who is an Egyptian equestrian, at her home in Westchester, New York. Taking to Instagram, Bill Gates' daughter shared the good news and wrote, "Sending love from our healthy little family 💓🙏🥰." The Instagram post that was shared by Jennifer, has an image attached of a couple cradling the newborn. However, the couple has not revealed the baby's face.

The happy news was shared by the billionaire grandfather, Bill Gates. The Microsoft co-founder Gates shared the news on his Instagram story and wrote, "Congratulations Jenn and Nayel. I'm so proud."

Bill Gates' daughter announces the birth of her baby girl

The news of the newborn was also welcomed by the new grandmother, Melinda French Gates as well as Jennifer's sister Phoebe who also showered their blessings and expressed love. On Jennifer's Instagram post, Melinda commented, "Welcome to the world. My heart overflows."

The post has been liked by more than 39,000 and more than 1,200 people have commented. In the comments section, many have blessed the child and congratulated the couple for their new beginnings. An Instagram user commented, "Congratulations Jennifer! I wish your Baby is very healthy and very happy! Congratulations also to Grandpa @Thisisbillgates on his new granddaughter! Lots of blesses."



Notably, in December 2022, Jennifer Gates shared some pictures of her baby shower which revealed that they have been expecting a baby girl. While announcing her pregnancy on Instagram, she wrote, "Still on cloud nine after this baby shower. Thank you to all the people who have given me and baby girl so much love from near and far and @melindafrenchgates for hosting this incredible evening. Our hearts are all so full."