Outgoing US President Trump Makes 1st Official Post-election Appearance; Not Conceded Yet

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday made the first formal public appearance since his defeat in the US Presidential Elections 2020. He along with the first lady Melania Trump visited Arlington National Cemetery to mark Veterans Day. However, the day which should have been dedicated to national unity was marred as Trump refused to acknowledge President-elect Joe Biden's win. As per the local media reports, Trump during his appearance made no remarks at the cemetery.

Joe Biden reacts to Trump's refusal to concede defeat

Since US elections 2020 results have been announced, Trump has continuously refused to concede his defeat. He said, 'election was far from over'. Taking action, he had filed many lawsuits to challenge the election results in a few key states. Trump claims that mail-in ballots have been subjected to election fraud.

Reacting to Donald Trump's refusal to concede defeat in the elections, US President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday said that it was an 'embarrassment'. While speaking at his first press conference since his poll victory, Biden clarified that Trump's refusal to acknowledge the results would not hold up his transition plans. The former Vice President also said that other senior Republicans who had not recognised his win, such as Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, would eventually change course.

Joe Biden said, "Well, I just think it is an embarrassment, quite frankly, the only thing that, I think it will not help the President's legacy...I think at the end of the day it will all come to fruition on January 20, and between now and then a hopeful expectation is that the American people do understand that there has been a transition."

Joe Biden & Kamala Harris win US Elections 2020

After 4 days of vote counting, Democratic nominee Joe Biden was elected the 46th US President on Saturday (local time) with 284 electoral college votes, along with vice presidential-elect Kamala Harris. This came after Biden's victory in Pennsylvania which took his past the 270 electoral college votes that he needed to win. Despite the close call - Georgia, Nevada, Arizona and Pennsylvania turned out to be the four swing states that helped Biden secure the win. He also won 50.6% popular votes amassing 7,48,47,834 ballots.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will formally assume office in January 2021. Kamala Harris has now made history by becoming the first woman, the first woman of colour and first woman of South-Asian origin to become the Vice-President-in waiting of the United States. This isn't the first time the Democratic VP elect Harris has made history. She made history earlier by becoming the first Asian-American to be chosen as a Democratic vice presidential nominee. Several world leaders took the opportunity to congratulate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as their supporters across the US took to the streets to celebrate the victory.

