‘Oval Office Walk-in Privileges’: Joe Biden Poses With 'first Dogs' In White House

Not many people are lucky enough to get a chance to visit the Oval office. US President Joe Biden took to his official Instagram handle and shared an image of his two dogs, who have with them, what is being called as the ‘oval-office-privileges’. His two dogs, Champ and Major have become the ‘First dogs’ who have settled in the office.

‘First Dogs’ in oval office

‘Not many people have Oval Office walk-in privileges. Happy to report that these two are on the list’, read the caption of the image. The President has made blatant changes to the Oval Office that showcases his resolve to “Build Back Better”. The recent image shows Biden with his two dogs who seem to be more than comfortable. In the background we see a portrait of Benjamin Franklin which has been recently installed. The portrait is a replacement to that of Winston Churchill. Let’s have a look at the image.

Since uploaded, the image has managed to gather 2,109,508 likes. "Love it, must love dogs. So happy to have some warmth coming out of the Oval", wrote an Instagram user in the comment section. Another person wrote, "So nice to see beautiful dogs, and a smiling leader in that office again". Showing love for the dogs, one Instagram user wrote, "Love Champ and Major". Netizens can also be seen leaving heart emojis in the comment section.

After getting into the office, Biden made symbolic changes in the Presidential office. As soon as stepped in, Biden got the portrait of former President Andrew Jackson, installed by his predecessor Donald Trump replaced. Instead of the controversial figure, he got the portrait of Benjamin Franklin installed. Other new portraits include that of Alexander Hamilton and Thomas Jefferson. All three leaders were the founding fathers of the United States of America.

In other prominent symbolic change, he has included the bust of labour organiser and Latino civil rights activists Cesar Chavez. Other sculptures include those of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks, Eleanor Roosevelt and former Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, all significant figures who changed the course of US’ history.

