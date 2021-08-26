Over 1,500 Americans Await Airlift From Kabul; US Vows To Extend 'help' Post Deadline

As Taliban-induced threat escalates in Kabul, about 1,500 Americans await to be airlifted from the Hamid Karzai International Airport said US State Secretary Antony Blinken. As the August 31 deadline draws near, "Evacuating Americans is our top priority," Blinken echoed Biden’s earlier declarations. "We’re also committed to getting out as many Afghans at-risk as we can before the 31st when Biden plans to pull out the last of thousands of American troops," Blinken said during the official briefing on Thursday.

In another major announcement, Secretary Blinken said that US is "on track" to complete the extraction mission in Afghanistan by August 31, "provided the Taliban continue to cooperate, & there are no disruptions."However, he clarified that "there's no deadline on our work to help remaining U.S. citizens & Afghan partners who decide they want to leave to do so." Watch the complete briefing below:

As per State Department data, about 6,000 Americans were wanting to leave Afghanistan when the airlift began on August 14. "About 4,500 Americans have been evacuated so far, and among the rest, some are understandably very scared," Blinken said. Another 500 Americans have been contacted over wireless or phone and instructed to reach Kabul airport. Additionally, another 1000 are being addressed to determine their move.

U.S. Embassy in Kabul issues security alert, warns American citizens

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the U.S. Embassy in Kabul issued a security alert warning American citizens away from three specific airport gates, AP reported. However, it failed to provide any further explanation. "The warning was related to ongoing and specific threats involving the Islamic State and potential vehicle bombs, which have set U.S. officials on edge in the final days of the American drawdown," said a senior US official under conditions of anonymity.

As more nations began to shut down evacuation services, images of thousands of Afghans surfaced on the internet, who stood in a moat outside Kabul airport, pleading for rescue. The current situation follows the evacuation of over a thousand Afghans in nearly two weeks of round-the-clock flights by the US and its Allies.

Taliban seals evacuation compound in Kabul

The situation arose after the Taliban imposed drastic measures to curb the travel rights of Afghans. Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid refused extraction extensions by nations and accused the US of evacuating 'Afghan experts' and taking engineers and doctors out of the country during an interview with Al Jazeera. It had said, “We ask them (US) to stop this process. This country needs their expertise. They should not be taken to other countries.”

With inputs from AP

Image: AP