Over 2,000 Family Members Of 9/11 Victims Urge Biden To Scrap Plea Deals Of Suspects

US President Joe Biden, on Monday, received a plea from over 2,000 family members of individuals who lost their lives in the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. They appealed to him to reject any potential plea agreement involving the five individuals accused of being connected to Al-Qaeda and responsible for the tragic event, including Khalid Sheikh Mohammed (referred to as KSM), who is believed to be the main orchestrator.

Recent reports from various sources indicated that the Pentagon had sent letters to the families of the victims last week, informing them about the consideration of plea deals for the five suspects. These individuals have been detained at the Guantanamo Bay prison camp in Cuba since 2006.

“The pain is all the worse as we learn from the Department of Justice, practically on the eve of the 9/11 anniversary, in a form letter that it is proposing a deal with terrorist Khalid Sheikh Mohammed that will prevent a public trial and will continue to keep the information provided to his legal team … secret and hidden,” the NY Post quoted the letter written by family members to Joe Biden.

Under the proposed deal, the Pentagon letter said, the Gitmo five would “accept criminal responsibility for their actions and plead guilty … in exchange for not receiving the death penalty,” reported CBS News.

“You are our President and we ask that you prioritize the interests of the victims of the 9/11 Terrorist Attacks over those of Khalid Sheikh Mohammed or other terrorists; that you not bow to the demands of any embarrassed government officials willing to sacrifice transparency,” the letter continued.

Specifically, there has been a legal ambiguity surrounding the government's ability to utilize information obtained through methods commonly referred to as "enhanced interrogation" techniques, including practices like waterboarding. Critics label these techniques as torture. The question at hand is whether such information can be presented as evidence in military tribunals.

2,977 civilians murdered on September 11, 2001

A total of 2,977 innocent civilians lost their lives as a result of the tragic events on September 11, 2001. This devastating loss of life occurred due to the deliberate crashing of four hijacked airplanes into significant targets: the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in lower Manhattan, the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, and a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, all in the US.

Brett Eagleson, who leads 9/11 Justice—an organisation dedicated to championing the rights of families affected by the attacks—personally experienced the loss of his father, Bruce Eagleson, who was among the victims in the South Tower on that fateful day.

“I think that the most shameful thing about this is that the 9/11 community has been fighting not only Saudi Arabia for accountability, but we’ve been fighting our own government,” Eagleson, whose mother received the plea notification letter, told NY Post on Monday.

“The US government wants to continue the coverup,” he added. “They do not want KSM talking and they do not want a public trial, because KSM in effect would spill the beans on everything he knows about the Saudi government involvement in 9/11 and the US intelligence failures.”

The families expressed their appreciation to President Biden for his prompt action after taking office, where he signed an executive order aimed at disclosing more information to the general public regarding the tragic events of the attacks.

However, they now assert that both the FBI and the Justice Department are still holding back vital information concerning the involvement of Riyadh in supporting the 19 hijackers responsible for the attacks.

“It is our fervent hope you will once again stand up for the victims and immediately demand that your government release the evidence we have tirelessly fought for, which we believe will further reveal the role Saudi agents played in the 9/11 Terrorist Attacks,” read the letter.

“These agencies are continuing to show their intransigence and they’re not complying with the Biden executive order,” Eagleson said. “And we think if President Biden knew that officials in the FBI and CIA were ignoring his executive order, that he would be outraged.”