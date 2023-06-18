Over 29 Shot In Chicago After Mass Shooting Interrupts Juneteenth Celebration

At least 29 people were shot and injured after a shooting incident broke out in south suburban Willowbrook in Chicago on Sunday. The fire officials told local reporters that the incident took place early Sunday morning and the authorities reported to the location immediately, ABC7 Chicago reported. Battalion Chief Joe Ostrander working with the Tri-State Fire Protection District said that the shooting took place at around 12:30 am. The incident happened on Route 83 near Honey Suckle Lane and the video of the whole ordeal also surfaced online.

The shooting broke out just moments after a large group was gathered in the area for the Juneteenth celebration in a parking lot. "It was supposed to be like a Juneteenth celebration; we just started hearing shooting, so we dropped down until they stopped. They just kept going. After that, we literally scattered away," witness Markeshia Avery told ABC7 Chicago. Reports are also emerging that among those two who were shot are now in critical condition while others suffered “graze wounds”.

Victims were taken to four different hospitals

The authorities reached the place where the firing broke out immediately and took charge of the situation. According to ABC7 Chicago, the victims were rushed to four different hospitals and are under observation. "We were all just out, and, next thing you know, shots just kept going off; everybody ran, and it was chaos," witness Craig Lotcie told the local news outlet. "I saw that they had cops laid out at all the entrances like that; I just got back home. Now they got the place all taped up," another witness exclaimed. As per the reports, a massive police presence remained on the scene and the matter is still under investigation.