Over 5,000 Evacuated As Lava River Continues To Flow Across Canary Islands; See Pics

Spanish archipelago Canary Islands have been hit by a flood of lava after a volcano erupted and as smoke continued to billow from it.

Canary Islands
Image: Associated Press

Spanish archipelago Canary Islands have been hit by a flood of lava after a volcano erupted on Sunday. 

Canary Islands
Image: Associated Press

As the smoke continued to billow from the volcano, authorities in La Palma evacuated roughly 5,500 people. 

Canary Islands
Image: Associated Press

According to Associated Press, more than 100 homes have been destroyed by the fiery red lava flowing through the verdant countryside. 

Canary Islands
Image: Associated Press

Researchers at the Canary Islands Volcanology Institution measured temperature of the lava to be over 1,000 C. Additionally, they also said that the molten lava was hurling at a speed of 700 mts/ hour

Canary Islands
Image: Associated Press

Canary Islands government chief Ángel Víctor Torres has said that they were not expecting anymore eruptions dismissing rumours of immediate danger to the residents. 

Canary Islands
Image: Associated Press

The affected area was also visited by Spanish PM Pedro Pedro Sánchez on Monday who said that scientists’ vigilance on the eruption proved “fundamental” in avoiding casualties. 

Canary Islands
Image: Associated Press

Here, orange-red lava could be seen flowing from an eruption of a volcano at the island of La Palma in the Canaries. 

Canary Islands
Image: Associated Press

This picture captures smoke rising at the Cumbre Viegja volcanic on the island of La Palma in the Canaries, Spain. 

