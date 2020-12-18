Overdose Deaths Rise In US Amid COVID Pandemic, Over 81,000 Fatalities Reported In A Year

Deaths due drug overdose have seen a surge after the spread of the novel coronavirus, says a new report by the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention. As per the data provided by CDC, more than 81,000 fatalities occurred in the 12-month period ending in May 2020. This accounts for a rise by 20 per cent from June 2019.

Pandemic taking lives in the US

The reason for the increase in the death rate is increased use of fentanyl, which is 100 times stronger than morphine. Also, in 25 states, opioid-related deaths have also surged by more than 20 per cent. As per the state- and territory-level ensemble forecasts, the number of newly reported deaths per week will likely increase in 23 jurisdictions and decrease in 1 jurisdiction over the period of next 4 weeks.

The CDC also referred to death records processed by the National Center for Health Statistics. It was then observed that overdose deaths declined by 4.1 per cent from the year 2017 to 2018. However, the number rose by 18.2 per cent from June 2019 to the 12-months ending in May 2020. By April 2020, there were a total of 77,842 deaths. Further, they increased to 81,230 by May 2020. The maximum number of deaths were recorded between April and May with a total of 3,388 deaths.

Before the pandemic had hit the US, the average increase in 12-month estimates was 680. However, after the pandemic, it rose up to 2,348. The COVID-19 pandemic which saw its first outbreak in a wet market in Wuhan, China last year has now spread all across the world. The virus, named COVID-19 by the World Health Organisation, has infected 75,283,201 people worldwide with the global death toll reaching at 1,668,366. As per the John Hopkins coronavirus resource centre, the United States has reported a total of 17,626,770 positive virus cases and has a death toll of 317,928. The US currently has the highest number of reported cases in the world, making it the epicentre of the deadly virus.

(Image Credits: Pixabay)