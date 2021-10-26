Pablo Escobar's 'cocaine Hippos' Will Legally Be Referred To As People: US Judge

Colombian drug kingpin Pablo Escobar's hippos and their offspring can now be recognised as people or "interested persons" with legal rights in the US. These hippos are popularly known as cocaine hippos. Animal rights organisations have praised the order as a landmark moment in the long-running fight to persuade the US judicial system to grant animals personhood status.

The legal battle with the Colombian government over whether to kill or sterilise hippos was going on for some time. The request was granted on October 15 by federal Magistrate Judge Karen Litkovitz, in Cincinnati. According to an animal rights organisation located near San Francisco, this is the first time that animals in the United States have been deemed as legal persons. Before the US, countries like India, Pakistan and Argentina have already granted legal rights to animals.

These hippos were smuggled by Escobar illegally to his Colombian ranch during the 1980s and were abandoned at the estate after he was killed in a gunfight with officials in 1993. They have grown in number from 35 to anywhere between 65 to 80.

Hippos pose a significant threat to the area's biodiversity

According to Camilo Burbano Cifuentes, a criminal law expert at Colombia's Universidad Externado stated that the Colombian authorities have the right to determine what to do with the hippos, not the US. Hippos, according to a group of scientists, pose a significant threat to the area's biodiversity and could result in deadly human encounters. Some of the hippos have been sterilised by a government organisation, but the best procedures are still being debated.

The Animal Legal Defense Fund sought the United States District Court in Cincinnati to declare the hippos as "interested persons" so that two animal sterilisation experts from Ohio may testify in the case.

"Enforcing the rights they already have under animal cruelty statutes"

Christopher Berry, the lead attorney for the Animal Legal Defense Fund, stated that the opportunity to have their interests heard and represented in court is what legal personhood is all about. He further said that it's about enforcing the rights they already have under animal cruelty statutes and other protection laws.

(Inputs from AP News)

Image: AP