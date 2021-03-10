Padma Lakshmi backs Harry & Meghan over racism allegations, says 'British Crown is racist'

TV host Padma Lakshmi slammed the British monarchy after Meghan Markle revealed that there were discussions about her son's skin colour while she was pregnant. Reacting to the explosive allegations made by Meghan and Prince Harry in their interview with Oprah Winfrey, Lakshmi asked "is it any surprise?". Lakshmi took to Twitter on March 9 to back Markle while slamming the Royal family for alleged racism. Terming the British Crown "biggest colonizer", she said that it doesn't come as a surprise that the British Royals are "racist".

Lakshmi's comment came after Meghan, in her tell-all interview, revealed that there was concern within the Royal family about her baby's skin tone. Ever since the interview went on air, there has been massive backlash over the alleged racism which invited widespread condemnation from people across the globe.

Meghan Markle alleges racism

In her 90-minute interview with Oprah, Meghan detailed the struggle while working as a Royal and revealed the conversations within the family while she was pregnant with her first child Archie. The Duchess of Sussex also revealed that it was the Royal family's decision not to make Archie a prince.

Meghan said that "in the months when I was pregnant… we have in tandem the conversation of he won't be given security, he's not going to be given a title, and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born." READ | Meghan & Harry's racism allegations 'concerning': Royal Family ends silence

"What?" Oprah asked. "Who is having that conversation with you? What?" Meghan said "so, um," and Oprah said, "Hold up, there is a conversation?" Meghan replied, "There were several conversations." "Potentially, and what that would mean and what that would look like," Meghan said, adding that the conversations were with Harry.

The Duke and Dutchess refrained from naming the specific royal who was part of the discussion noting that it will be “too damaging” for that person. Harry meanwhile added that on a number of occasions he and the Queen had the ‘awkward’ conversation about how the couple could not be invited to the Sandringham House. While both Harry and Meghan refused to reveal the identity of the member who discussed the skin colour of their son, Oprah later clarified that it was neither Queen nor Prince Philip.

"[Harry] did not share the identity with me, but he wanted to make sure that I knew, and if I had the opportunity to share it, that it was not his grandmother or his grandfather that were part of those conversations," Oprah said. "I tried to get that answer on camera and off."

Palace didn't want to make Archie a Prince

Harry also admitted that a discussion about Archie's skin colour had occurred, but he declined to provide detailed information about the same. He said that he was a bit shocked as it was right at the beginning when they were asked... 'What will the kids look like?' Harry went on to say that there were some clear indications before they married that this was going to be difficult.

Oprah asked Meghan, "So, how do they explain to you that your son, the great-grandson of the Queen, wasn't going to be a prince? You certainly must have had your own conversations with Harry about it and your own suspicions as to why they didn't want to make Archie a prince?" To which Meghan replied, "There's no explanation". She added that she heard a lot of it through Harry... it was a decision they felt was appropriate. Meghan also said that she wasn't "personally" attached to giving her son a title, but first wanted to make sure he was safe.

Palace breaks silence on racism allegations

Breaking silence on allegations made by Harry and Meghan, the Buckingham Palace on March 9 released a statement saying that the Royal family is 'saddened' to learn of how challenging the last few years have been for the couple. The statement further termed the allegations 'concerning' and assured that they are being "taken very seriously.'

"The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members," the statement said.

Meghan and Harry officially stepped down from their roles as senior royals last year. Since last summer, Meghan and Harry have been living with Archie in their new home in Southern California.