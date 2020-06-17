Padma Lakshmi on discussing racism with biracial daughter: 'she is aware of these issues'

Amid the civil unrest in the US after the death of George Floyd, actress Padma Lakshmi opened up about discussing the issue of racism with her 10-year-old daughter Krishna. The recent events have carved a way for people to discuss issues like racism seriously. However, Lakshmi, an Indian American who came to America when she was 4, told a leading publication that her daughter has always been well aware of the issue for a very long time.

Padma Lakshmi shares her views on discussing racism with her daughter

Being a biracial child, Lakshmi reportedly said that her daughter Krishna knows about issues pertaining to inequality. As per reports by an international media outlet, the 49-year-old star said that her daughter has accompanied her to a few rallies too. This is a subject that the star said has been the most talked about all through her childhood. Lakshmi further revealed that not only domestically but internationally as well, her little one is aware of these kinds of issues of inequality, also because of Lakshmi’s work with the ACLU ( American Civil Liberties Union ) where she conducts rallies while being vocal about such issues.

The renowned author said that she has exposed Krishna to these social themes in an age-appropriate way. She explained that this is the best way to introduce something to the children in small doses all through their lives rather than speeding up and asking them to gulp it down in a single go.

Apart from the great author, Hollywood's veteran actor Robert De Niro also opened up about raising his six biracial kids as a white father. The 76-year-old Irishman star appeared on a talk show and spoke about his experience of raising biracial children and its impact on him. He even shared his thoughts on police brutality against black people.

Elucidating further on the much-heated topic, Robert said that his children are all half black and he admitted that he takes certain things for granted. He acknowledged the fact that as a white man in America, he has more opportunities, but he reportedly said that when people ask their kids to keep their hands [out] when they are stopped by any cops, keep their hands on the steering wheel, don't make a sudden move, don't put your hands below, don't do this, it’s a bit scary according to the star and he believes that this has to change in people.

