Donald Trump Calls BLM A 'symbol Of Hate', Says 'won't Let It Be Affixed' To Fifth Avenue

The United States President Donald Trump on July 1 rebuked the plan to paint ‘Black Lives Matter’ on Fifth Avenue, New York, and called the words a ‘symbol of hate’. Trump’s tweet comes after the New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio reportedly said that he intends to have the words painted on the street where Trump tower sits. While taking to the social media platform, the US president said that Blasio’s idea would amount to denigrating the luxury avenue’ and would also ‘further antagonize’ police.

NYC is cutting Police $’s by ONE BILLION DOLLARS, and yet the @NYCMayor is going to paint a big, expensive, yellow Black Lives Matter sign on Fifth Avenue, denigrating this luxury Avenue. This will further antagonize New York’s Finest, who LOVE New York & vividly remember the.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2020

....horrible BLM chant, “Pigs In A Blanket, Fry ‘Em Like Bacon”. Maybe our GREAT Police, who have been neutralized and scorned by a mayor who hates & disrespects them, won’t let this symbol of hate be affixed to New York’s greatest street. Spend this money fighting crime instead! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2020

Meanwhile, the NYC mayor reportedly also announced that the changes to the city’s police department. While speaking to an international media outlet, Blasio said that he is taking a billion dollars out of the New York Police Department. He also added that the authorities are also reducing the size of the NYPD, reducing overtime, and moving some functions, which will now be replaced by civilians handling them.

‘Important message’ to Trump

While speaking about the painting of ‘Black Lives Matter’ on the ‘greatest street’, Blasio called it an ‘important message’ and said that he wants to President to hear it. Blasio reportedly also said that Trump has never shown respect for the three words. The NYC mayor further said that whenever Trump hears BLM, he presents a ‘horrible, negative reality of something that doesn’t exist’.

Blasio believes that the US President missed the underlying meaning of the protests, which is to honour the role of African Americans in history and in society. In a bid to make Trump understand, Blasio said that the painting of BLM in the luxury avenue street will make clear to the President as it is going to be ‘right outside his doorstep’.

Meanwhile, immediately after Trump’s tweet, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, while speaking at a news briefing, said that the President was referring to the organisation ‘Black Lives Matter’ when he called it a ‘symbol of hate’. McEnany clarified that Trump agrees with the sentiment of the BLM, however, he doesn’t agree with the BLM organisation that chants ‘pigs in a blanket, fry ‘em like bacon’ about the police officers, the ‘valiant heroes’ that are protecting the citizens each and every day.

